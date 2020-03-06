Set in 1930s Berlin, Martin Sherman’s 1979 play, Bent, tells a story of same-sex love at a time of Nazi persecution of homosexuals. In the face of overwhelming hate, main characters Max and Rudy attempt to flee but are caught and imprisoned; the men must then choose between each other and survival. At Concord’s Umbrella Arts Center through March 29. Tickets from $19. theumbrellaarts.org

Saturday

Focusing on Girls

Foster your children’s curiosity by taking them to the MIT Museum’s Girls Day. Held twice a year, the event celebrates female innovators in the STEM fields, and includes hands-on activities. The program theme, All Eyes on Science, looks at how objects such as gamma-ray telescopes and Polaroid cameras convert data into useful and sometimes beautiful visuals. Geared toward ages 10 and up. Free with museum admission: $10 adults, $5 for students and children. mitmuseum.mit.edu

Saturday

Advertisement

Vocal Battleground

The Northeast’s top a cappella groups face off in the regional finals of the Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival. Eight acts — including Mixed MetaFour and Northeastern University’s Distilled Harmony — will compete at the Somerville Theatre, and the winner will go on to represent New England at the national finals in May in California. Competition starts at 8 p.m. From $24. harmony-sweepstakes.com

Saturday

Lucky Critters

Discover how they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Franklin Park Zoo. Zookeepers will use green-themed treats, including food and toys, to get their charges in the spirit and encourage them to get active. Plus, there will be arts and crafts as well as an education station. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission $18.95 adults, $12.95 children 2-12. zoonewengland.org

Sunday

Green Day

Grab your leprechaun hats for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade. Featuring colorful floats and live music (read: bagpipes), the festivities begin at 1 p.m. at the Broadway Station Red Line stop. The parade route winds its way toward City Point before ending near Andrew Square. Free. Check the website for tips on getting to Southie. southbostonparade.org

Advertisement

_________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.