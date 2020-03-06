1 The wool area rug is an unobtrusive neutral base that grounds the seating area and helps it feel cozy. It also cured an echo problem, which was important because the room is home to a piano that’s used daily.

Leah Ward likes to build her interior designs around a piece of art. In this case, she used two. The abstract paintings by Langford Barksdale not only established the color palette for this room — a sunny hangout space for a family of five in Belmont — they countered the imposing presence of the floor-to-ceiling windows. “We got the trifecta of primary colors here — red, yellow, blue,” the Duxbury-based Ward says of the artwork, which spurred her to incorporate those shades elsewhere. “The colors move the eye around, and feel really rich; the perfect antidote to all the gray-on-gray rooms we’ve seen so much of.” The lighthearted canvases also set the playful tone for the rest of the house. “There’s nothing too serious about this room,” Ward says.

2 The 67-inch-long honed marble-topped table from RH serves all the seating and is great for board games and puzzles. “The key was to find something that didn’t feel massive, so wood was out,” Ward says. The slender, forged iron legs tie to the black in the artwork.

3 Soft blue Gannet table lamps by Aerin round out the trio of dusky primary hues. While the colors keep the eye moving around the room, the symmetrical arrangement of the furnishings provides structure and order.

4 The whimsical Heracleum II chandelier by Marcel Wanders for Moooi, purchased at Neena’s Lighting in Boston, creates a visual break in the long, narrow space.

5 Mustard yellow geometric patterned pillows infuse warmth, as does the taupe upholstery of the sofa and swivel chairs. “The walls were already painted Benjamin Moore Wickham Gray, which has icy blue undertones that are reflected in the artwork,” Ward says.

6 Velvet lounge chairs with sculptural wood frames are the first thing one sees upon entering, offering a taste of what’s to come elsewhere in the home. Ward credits artwork for helping guide clients to more diverse palettes, though this family was enthusiastic about red chairs from the start.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.