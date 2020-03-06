I was sympathizing with the San Francisco traffic woes described in this article (“Is Boston Doomed to Become the Next San Francisco?” February 2) until I read this sentence: Traffic is “so bad that you don’t want to drive one mile to pick up something from the grocery . . . .” I routinely walk 1 mile to the grocery store — and 1 mile back to my house while carrying groceries. Advice: Stop adding to the vehicle traffic, and learn to use your feet.

This was a terrific article that covered a lot of ground. I felt hopeful about the opportunity for Boston to avoid San Francisco’s pitfalls. However, I was disappointed by this line: “The MBTA promises its planned cashless payment system will make buses run up to 10 percent faster, eliminating boarding bottlenecks caused by riders with wrinkled bills.” This places the blame for the MBTA’s issues on poor people using dollar bills to pay. It’s a ridiculous talking point that has driven the organization to invest ungodly sums in the cashless system and we as a public should be careful in challenging, rather than repeating, that statement.

Erin Glabets, Medford

Advertisement

The problem of housing access and driving excess is not just one for big cities like Boston and San Francisco. Newton, where housing is already expensive, is facing important decisions on development. When 23 acres of concrete rubble came up for development, city government worked with the developer to produce a plan for not only 800 units of new housing — including 140 affordable units — but an agreement to limit the number of cars and provide acres of green space. The proposal received the necessary zoning support, yet the project is being threatened by a city-wide referendum vote raised by “RightSizeNewton,” the same type of small-property owner organization the Globe author encountered in Cambridge.

Advertisement

Mark Bridger, Newton Upper Falls

The income inequality mixed with rising rents is distressing. But typically working-class people are ineligible for affordable housing options — which are not affordable to begin with. My hubby and I are working-class city kids, we lived in Dorchester for 25 years before moving to Randolph because of rising costs. We pay 50 percent of our income in rent. I work on the waterfront and have a 1½ hour commute each way. The Pollyanna in me believes we’re all in it together!

Judy Blackiemore, Randolph

The author says thankfully Boston hasn’t become Detroit. Have you been to Detroit lately? If you have, you would see a city that is rebounding quite nicely in the downtown and midtown areas, along with offering a plethora of wonderful cultural institutions, pro sports, first-class restaurants, wonderful bike paths, and an incredible riverfront.

William Renaud, Lewiston, Michigan

Help for the Homeless

After reading Mark Arsenault’s piece on interactions with the homeless (Perspective, February 2), I am reminded of a recent experience. In December my sister and I went to New York City. She was using crutches and a leg brace. She was approached by several homeless individuals, not one of whom asked her for money. Rather, they held doors for her and offered words of encouragement and kindness. These expressions of empathy reinforce Pope Francis’ words: “Who am I to judge?”

Nalda Vigezzi, Brighton

[As with homelessness,] there are other big issues that may also trigger a sense of hopelessness and despair, as the problems seem too overwhelming for any one person to do much to fix. Climate change is one example. What can one person do? But society isn’t just one person. Everyone together burning less fuel, being more environmentally aware, will help our ailing planet. And I think that people, collectively, can choose to open their eyes, and together, make a difference in the lives of marginalized people huddled on the streets.

Advertisement

Deborah Vatcher, Plainville

___________________

Contact us: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.