As a second-generation American, I did everything I could to distance myself culturally from her. My brothers and I had an unspoken rule that we would move on from our Italian heritage as quickly as we could and become “real” Americans. By 1969, we had accomplished that. We moved to the suburbs, ate Twinkies, drank chocolate milk, and shopped at supermarkets. We had left our grandparents’ ways behind.

When I was a kid, I spent most of my time at my Italian grandmother’s house in Boston. I was named after her and felt that she loved me best of all her 14 grandchildren. But, secretly, I was embarrassed by her.

While my grandmother wanted us to call her Nonna, we insisted on using “Grandma.” Grandma dressed in black, wore kerchiefs, and dragged her groceries up Broadway in Somerville in a wire basket with wheels. She smelled like basil, sang off-key, and spoke loudly in heavily accented English to strangers on the subway. My embarrassment knew no bounds. I remember thinking that we had nothing in common but a name.

Several years ago, I became an immigrant. I moved to Italy with my husband, three children, a beagle, and 15 suitcases. Since my husband spent most of his time working in Europe, we decided to move to northern Italy so we could be together more as a family. We chose Lerici, a small town in Liguria along the Mediterranean Sea.

At first, my kids struggled with their new lives. “Almost everything here in Italy is Italian,” they complained. But it soon became home and they thrived. They attended public schools and, after just a few months, spoke Italian flawlessly. They even mastered spezzino, the local dialect.

I, on the other hand, spoke Italian come una vacca spagnola — “like a Spanish cow,” as my kids put it, using an Italian idiom that still makes no sense to me. When we went out in public, they would beg me to avoid English and to speak Italian as little as possible. My oldest son once advised, “Just don’t say anything — in any language.”

Wanting to be as Italian as their friends, my kids were horrified by me and my American ways — the ugly sneakers I wore, the brownies I baked, way I spoke loudly in heavily accented Italian to strangers on the bus. Life had come full circle.

I loved my grandmother immensely and I still feel guilty that I was embarrassed by her. I thought she wasn’t smart because she had an accent. I thought she wasn’t brave, even though she moved to the US alone as a child. I thought she wasn’t “cultured,” even though she loved art, listened to opera, and was an accomplished cook.

Today I think about how much my grandmother and I have in common. I wish she could see me negotiating my way through the Saturday morning market in Lerici, finding the best tomatoes and the freshest squid. I wish she could see me stuffing ravioli with the pumpkin that I grew in my garden and the leisurely passeggiata I made with my family every Sunday after lunch. And although I speak Italian like a Spanish cow, I wish she could experience me talking to my children in her language.

Nonna, I wish you could hear me now.

Elena McCarthy is a writer who now divides time between Jamestown, Rhode Island, and London.

