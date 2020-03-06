CONDO FEE $400 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $839,000 in 2009

PROS This penthouse unit is near a number of important sites in local women’s history, including a childhood home of author Louisa May Alcott. The grand living room features built-in shelves, bay windows, and an ornate fireplace, as well as an office alcove. Along a hallway, two bedrooms with city views sit across from a pair of updated bathrooms with skylights. The dining room leads into the remodeled kitchen, with stone counters, an attached laundry room, and a view of the State House dome — plus access to a shared roof deck. CONS Fourth-floor walk-up, and no deeded parking. An offer has been accepted as of press time.

Advertisement

Emily Ingardia, Donnelly + Co., 617-480-9976, donnellyandco.com

$1,275,000

45 PROVINCE STREET #2207 / DOWNTOWN

Handout

SQUARE FEET 966

CONDO FEE $804 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $1,018,000 in 2012

PROS Set on the 22nd floor, this condo is around the corner from where suffragist Lucy Stone founded and published the Woman’s Journal. (It’s also steps from restaurants and shops.) Enter into the great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Boston Common and the Back Bay skyline. The kitchen sports a double oven, granite counters, and island with cooktop. Two bedrooms with enviable views flank the living room: The master includes a private bath, while the second bedroom is near the other bath and the laundry closet. Building amenities include deeded valet parking, lounge, roof deck, and gym with outdoor pool. CONS $1,320 per square foot is pricey, even downtown.

David Xiao, Engel & Völkers, 857-294-9010, david.xiao@evusa.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.