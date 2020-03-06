And Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh doesn’t want anyone to expect the opening won’t be busy.

Boston is preparing for the inevitable crowds of people who will rush to Dorchester Monday as the city’s first recreational marijuana shop opens its doors.

The recommendations are familiar: Take public transportation. Use ride-sharing apps. Don’t drive unless it’s necessary.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Walsh said, speaking at a press conference Friday inside the city’s first marijuana store, Pure Oasis. “There’s going to be lines, and there’s going to be cars, and there’s going to be traffic, and there’s going to be chaos … What we’re going to do is our best shot we can possible to make sure that we limit that.”

Walsh thanked company co-owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart for their hard work getting the store open and congratulated them on opening Boston’s first pot shop and becoming the state’s first economic empowerment applicants to open a store.

Massachusetts’ first recreational marijuana stores opened in November 2018, and the first in Greater Boston didn’t open until early 2019.

But when asked Friday why it took nearly a year and a half for a store to open in Boston, Walsh said he didn’t “think it took long.”

“This industry’s brand new,” he said. “I think that I would rather be consistent and steady and have a very good outcome than rush and start approving facilities all over the City of Boston and probably all over the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and I don’t think it took a long time. I think that there was a lot that was learned.”

Friday’s press conference was also attended by Boston police Commissioner William Gross, Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, and state Representatives Chynah Tyler and Liz Miranda.

Gross said the department will partner with Pure Oasis as it does other businesses to make sure the opening — and continued operations — run smoothly.

He did, however, say that the police department will continue to enforce marijuana laws, focusing not on personal use, but on large marijuana operations that affect Boston’s communities and young children.

“These gentlemen here, I’m sure are going to contribute to programs and initiatives that benefit the community, both economically, providing jobs, but programs and initiatives that support the youth in the community and the seniors,” Gross said. “I can’t say a weed house that has ever done that.”

Pure Oasis in Dorchester is opening on Monday at 11 a.m. The first customer is expected to be Niambe McIntosh, the daughter of legendary Jamaican musician Peter Tosh.

McIntosh grew up in Dorchester, just blocks from Pure Oasis, and she said seeing the store open feels like a “victory.”

“It’s definitely a victory for just so many families that have faced prohibition,” she said. “It’s so symbolic to have this happen so close to home.”

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at Pure Oasis:

Location

The store is located at 430 Blue Hill Ave.

Hours

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Parking and other transportation recommendations

Pure Oasis recommends that customers use public transportation if they can. There is limited street parking, and a municipal parking lot available behind the nearby Flames restaurant.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or their debit cards.

Purchasing limits

Customers will be limited to buying an eighth of marijuana flower, three pre-rolls, and three vape pens at once.

Can you pre-order?

Not yet, but the company expects to introduce pre-ordering soon.













