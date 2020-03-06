The firefighter’s injuries were not disclosed.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and six people were displaced after a three-alarm blaze tore through a two-and-half story home in Dorchester Thursday night, Boston fire said.

Firefighters responded to 12 Stonehurst St. at 8:15 p.m., Boston fire said on Twitter. There was a heavy fire when crews arrived to the scene.

The flames spread from the second and third floors and through the roof, the department tweeted.

The fire was knocked down just before 9 p.m., Boston fire said. Firefighters were still at the scene working on overhauling the home.

Four adults and two children were displaced, Boston fire said. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Advertisement

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, Boston fire said.

No information was available on the firefighters conditions.

A spokesman for the fire department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated.