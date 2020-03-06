If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
It has been a heavy week here in Rhode Island because of the coronavirus outbreak, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at Saint Raphael Academy.
Rather than fill your inbox with more news about the disease or the state Supreme Court judge using taxpayer money to fight a $200 fine or the education commissioner’s text message fight with one of the country’s most powerful union leaders, I’d like to end the week on a happy note.
As loyal readers know, every Friday I pose a question of the week in this space. From the top athletes in Rhode Island history to the best beach, thousands of you have responded with your thoughts over the last eight months.
Best movie filmed in Rhode Island
“There’s Something about Mary”
Best hockey player
Joe Cavanagh from Cranston East
Most romantic restaurant on Valentine’s Day
Bouchard Inn & Restaurant in Newport
Best pie
Wilma’s in Little Compton
Best Super Bowl commercial in 2020
The Hyundai spot, followed by the Tide ad
Best breakfast option
Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Eli’s in Warren, and Seaplane Diner in Providence (Tie)
Best restaurant that is now closed
Blue Point
Best place to catch a movie
Jane Pickens Theater in Newport
Best winter running route
Lincoln Woods State Park and Blackstone Boulevard (Tie)
Best cake
Pastiche Fine Desserts on Federal Hill
Best Christmas light display
Sneech Pond Road in Cumberland
Best book about Rhode Island
There were so many good choices that I made a Google document for every book you named
Best sledding hill
Big River sand dunes in West Greenwich
Best trivia night
Mews Tavern in South Kingstown (Tuesdays) and McBride’s in Providence (Wednesdays)
Best restaurant in Newport
Bouchard Inn & Restaurant
Most haunted place in Rhode Island
Graduate Providence hotel (formerly the Biltmore)
Best basketball player
Ernie DiGregorio from Providence College
Best restaurant on Federal Hill
Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen
Best brewery
Long Live Beerworks and The Guild in Pawtucket (Tie)
Best place to go pumpkin picking
Adams Farm in Cumberland
Best play or musical
“Hamilton” at PPAC (2019)
Best place to go apple picking
Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield
Best clam cakes
Flo’s Drive In and Iggy’s (Tie)
Best doughnuts in the state
Allie’s Donuts
Best festival
Ocean State Oyster Festival
Best pizza
Al Forno
Best concert
James Brown in Providence (1963)
Best ice cream shop
Gray’s in Tiverton
Best beach
East Matunuck
NEED TO KNOW
- Ed Fitzpatrick reports health officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now in Rhode Island to try to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus that arose from a private school’s trip to Europe during February vacation.
- More on coronavirus: The Globe’s Deanna Pan looks at one man’s effort to self-quarantine.
- My colleague Jess Bidgood sat down with US Senator Elizabeth Warren to discuss her decision to withdraw from the race for president. Meanwhile, Victoria McGrane has the story on how Warren’s campaign had an outsize impact on Democratic politics.
- The US Census Bureau is paying $27.50 an hour, but it’s still struggling to find workers to knock on doors this year.
- There are lots of Rhode Island mentions in this roundup of 40+ arts events you don’t want to miss in New England this spring.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
- All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be at the Central Falls Adams Library at 11:30 a.m. today to host a 2020 Census kickoff event.
- Governor Gina Raimondo will be in Exeter this afternoon to speak at the Rhode Island Recreation and Parks Association’s event.
- Don’t miss Ed Fitzpatrick on “Lively Experiment” on PBS this weekend. He’ll be on with Ian Donnis from The Public’s Radio and Steph Machado from WPRI-TV.
- Providence leaders are celebrating International Women's Day at City Hall tonight at 6 p.m. (Sunday is International Women's Day.)
- The Guild brewery in Pawtucket has its third anniversary party set for Saturday night.
