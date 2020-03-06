Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to need your reviews of Dunkin’s snackin’ bacon. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

It has been a heavy week here in Rhode Island because of the coronavirus outbreak, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at Saint Raphael Academy.

Rather than fill your inbox with more news about the disease or the state Supreme Court judge using taxpayer money to fight a $200 fine or the education commissioner’s text message fight with one of the country’s most powerful union leaders, I’d like to end the week on a happy note.

As loyal readers know, every Friday I pose a question of the week in this space. From the top athletes in Rhode Island history to the best beach, thousands of you have responded with your thoughts over the last eight months.

Advertisement

Before we get to the winners, I also want to remind you that if you love Rhode Map, it’s your digital subscription to the Globe that makes it possible to deliver this daily briefing each morning. We’re offering an amazing deal right now, so give us a chance by signing up here.

Best movie filmed in Rhode Island

“There’s Something about Mary”

Best hockey player

Joe Cavanagh from Cranston East

Most romantic restaurant on Valentine’s Day

Bouchard Inn & Restaurant in Newport

Best pie

Wilma’s in Little Compton

Best Super Bowl commercial in 2020

The Hyundai spot, followed by the Tide ad

Advertisement

Best breakfast option

Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Eli’s in Warren, and Seaplane Diner in Providence (Tie)

Best restaurant that is now closed

Blue Point

Best place to catch a movie

Jane Pickens Theater in Newport

Best winter running route

Lincoln Woods State Park and Blackstone Boulevard (Tie)

Best cake

Pastiche Fine Desserts on Federal Hill

Best Christmas light display

Sneech Pond Road in Cumberland

Best book about Rhode Island

There were so many good choices that I made a Google document for every book you named

Best sledding hill

Big River sand dunes in West Greenwich

Best trivia night

Mews Tavern in South Kingstown (Tuesdays) and McBride’s in Providence (Wednesdays)

Best restaurant in Newport

Bouchard Inn & Restaurant

Most haunted place in Rhode Island

Graduate Providence hotel (formerly the Biltmore)

Best basketball player

Ernie DiGregorio from Providence College

Best restaurant on Federal Hill

Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen

Best brewery

Long Live Beerworks and The Guild in Pawtucket (Tie)

Best place to go pumpkin picking

Adams Farm in Cumberland

Best play or musical

“Hamilton” at PPAC (2019)

Best place to go apple picking

Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield

Best clam cakes

Flo’s Drive In and Iggy’s (Tie)

Best doughnuts in the state

Allie’s Donuts

Best festival

Ocean State Oyster Festival

Best pizza

Al Forno

Best concert

James Brown in Providence (1963)

Best ice cream shop

Gray’s in Tiverton

Best beach

East Matunuck

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be at the Central Falls Adams Library at 11:30 a.m. today to host a 2020 Census kickoff event.

Governor Gina Raimondo will be in Exeter this afternoon to speak at the Rhode Island Recreation and Parks Association’s event.

Don’t miss Ed Fitzpatrick on “Lively Experiment” on PBS this weekend. He’ll be on with Ian Donnis from The Public’s Radio and Steph Machado from WPRI-TV.

Providence leaders are celebrating International Women's Day at City Hall tonight at 6 p.m. (Sunday is International Women's Day.)

The Guild brewery in Pawtucket has its third anniversary party set for Saturday night.

Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.