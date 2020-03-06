Authorities on Thursday identified a man who drowned after his snowmobile fell through the ice at a pond in Ayer last month, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. .
Thomas Cormier, 49, had been missing for more than a week when his body was found in Grove Pond on January, 29, the office said in a press release. Investigators found a snowmobile track entering but not exiting the pond.
He was later found near his partially frozen snow mobile, the Globe reported.
The State Police dive team, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Webster Fire Department assisted with the search.
Advertisement