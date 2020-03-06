A fire in Millville that completely destroyed a home and injured one firefighter Thursday was accidentally caused by an electric dryer, officials said.
The fire started in the basement laundry room of the house by a dryer that was left unattended, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Millville Fire Chief Ronald Landry said in a statement Friday.
The fire was reported by a passer-by at 3:30 p.m. The home on Thayer Street was “a total loss” but none of the residents were injured.
The firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.
In the statement, Landry and Ostroskey urged homeowners to clean the lint filter after every use of the dryer and to vacuum the vent piper around the dryer’s motor occasionally.
