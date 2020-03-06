A fire in Millville that completely destroyed a home and injured one firefighter Thursday was accidentally caused by an electric dryer, officials said.

The fire started in the basement laundry room of the house by a dryer that was left unattended, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Millville Fire Chief Ronald Landry said in a statement Friday.

The fire was reported by a passer-by at 3:30 p.m. The home on Thayer Street was “a total loss” but none of the residents were injured.