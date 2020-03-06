Plymouth Public Schools canceled all classes for Friday in order to disinfect buildings and school buses after a student who returned from a school trip to Italy was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms, officials said. The high school student, who had recently traveled to Milan, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Lahey Plymouth, Superintendent Gary Maestas said in a statement Thursday. Maestas said the district has heard from families seeking guidance on precautions to prevent coronavirus. As of Thursday evening, the district had no confirmed cases of the virus, Maestas said. School officials were notified of the student’s condition by the Plymouth Fire Department Wednesday evening and asked everyone who went on the trip to self-isolate, the statement said. After evaluation at the hospital, the student was sent home and will continue to be monitored, Maestas said. The school district contracted a professional commercial cleaning company to sanitize all surfaces that students and staff might touch, Maestas said in a letter to families.





SPRINGFIELD

Family of opioid-addicted inmate sues over death

Relatives of a Vermont woman whose death notice drew national attention for its discussion of her opioid addiction filed a lawsuit Thursday in which they accuse police and jail staff of denying her proper medical care and causing her death. The family of Madelyn Linsenmeir alleges in the federal lawsuit filed in Western Massachusetts that law enforcement ignored the 30-year-old mother’s repeated pleas for medical help before her October 2018 death caused by an infected heart valve. “Madelyn’s illness was treatable. Her life could have been saved; her suffering could have been spared,’’ says the lawsuit, which was filed against the city of Springfield and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. Springfield’s city solicitor didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment. The sheriff’s department said in an e-mailed statement that it cannot comment on a specific death but “always aims to provide the best health care available” to those in its custody. Linsenmeir’s death notice was shared widely for its candid discussion of her struggle with drug addiction. It said she tried to stay sober but was always overcome by her addiction, eventually losing custody of her young son. (AP)

WATERVILLE, Maine

Girl injured in drive-by shooting leaves hospital

A 7-year-old girl who was shot in her bedroom by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Maine has been released from the hospital, her mother said Thursday. Emahleeah Frost left a Portland hospital, where she spent nearly a week being treated for a bullet that was lodged between two vertebrae in her back. Emahleeah’s mother, Davina Petchonka, told the Morning Sentinel her daughter was “doing great” and excited to leave. Emahleeah was with her 6-year-old sister in their Waterville home when she was shot Feb. 28, according to police. The bullet went through the wall of the bedroom where the girls were having an after-school snack. An investigation of the shooting is ongoing. The bullet is still in Emaleeah’s back, and she will continue to wear a chest and neck brace, her mother said. (AP)





BENNINGTON, Vt.

A dozen towns band together for high-speed Internet service

Twelve Vermont towns have voted to become founding members of a regional communications group in an effort to spread high-speed Internet to underserved neighborhoods. Residents approved their town’s participation in the Southern Vermont Communications Union District this week, the Bennington Banner reported Wednesday. Tim Scoggins, the head of the task force that worked to create the group, said the new system will likely be in place within three to five years. The group plans to form a governing board made up of representatives from each member town. The towns included in the group are Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Landgrove, Manchester, Peru, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Shaftsbury, Sunderland, and Woodford. (AP)

