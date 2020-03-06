A 47-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly ordered his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack a woman, leaving the victim with two bites wounds and leading to the discovery of 21 guns and a large amount of ammunition in his Manchester, NH apartment Thursday, officials said.
Around 7:30 p.m., Manchester police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment on Grove Street, Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said in a statement. A woman told police that an argument with a man she knew, later identified as Matthew Flewelling, of Manchester, had “escalated.”
Flewelling wouldn’t allow her to leave the apartment, the victim said, and he allegedly threw a chair at her before ordering his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack her. The dog obeyed and bit her twice before she was able to escape to another room, lock the door, and call police, according to the statement.
The woman is recovering after suffering minor injuries, Hamel said in an e-mail.
Hamel said the dog was not taken into custody by authorities.
“The dog was placed with someone who is familiar with the animal,” Hamel said in an e-mail. “This occurred because the dog was up to date on vaccinations and not out of control when officers responded.”
Police found 21 guns and a large amount of ammunition in Flewelling’s apartment, the statement said.
Flewelling was arrested and is facing charges of second degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening, and simple assault, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North Friday.
