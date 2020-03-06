A 47-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly ordered his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack a woman, leaving the victim with two bites wounds and leading to the discovery of 21 guns and a large amount of ammunition in his Manchester, NH apartment Thursday, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Manchester police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment on Grove Street, Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said in a statement. A woman told police that an argument with a man she knew, later identified as Matthew Flewelling, of Manchester, had “escalated.”

Flewelling wouldn’t allow her to leave the apartment, the victim said, and he allegedly threw a chair at her before ordering his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack her. The dog obeyed and bit her twice before she was able to escape to another room, lock the door, and call police, according to the statement.