One man is in a Boston hospital being treated for serious injuries and two men are under arrest following an altercation outside a downtown Boston nightspot Thursday night, Boston police said.
Along with Boston Emergency Medical Services personnel, officers responded to 171 Milk St. - outside Coogan’s Pub - around 10:48 p.m. for a report of a fight.
EMS transported one man to a Boston hospital with what were initially considered life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said Friday morning.
Officers arrested two men in connection with the assault.
There names were not currently available but they are scheduled to be arraigned later Friday in Boston Municipal Court, police said.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
