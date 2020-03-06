One man is in a Boston hospital being treated for serious injuries and two men are under arrest following an altercation outside a downtown Boston nightspot Thursday night, Boston police said.

Along with Boston Emergency Medical Services personnel, officers responded to 171 Milk St. - outside Coogan’s Pub - around 10:48 p.m. for a report of a fight.

EMS transported one man to a Boston hospital with what were initially considered life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said Friday morning.