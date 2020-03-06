The Catholic school in Pawtucket voluntarily withdrew from a Division 1 girls high school basketball tournament game against Barrington High School, and a Division II quarter-finals boys’ ice hockey games against South Kingstown (as part of the co-op team with Providence Country Day and Wheeler School). Both games were scheduled for this weekend.

Two adult staff members and one student have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from a mid-February school trip to Italy, and some 200 people in Rhode Island are now confined to their homes as state health officials try to contain the illness.

Saint Raphael Academy is withdrawing from high school sports tournaments this weekend, the school announced Friday as it tries to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

"We know how devastating this is to our athletes and coaches who have worked so hard to get to the playoffs,” Principal Daniel Richard said in a statement on the school website. But, he said, “We decided it was the best thing to do for all parties involved.”

He said he has had multiple discussions with Rhode Island Interscholastic League officials and the other high schools in the tournaments before making the decision.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and not one that we took lightly,” Richard said. “Taking into consideration the student athletes and coaches involved was of paramount concern.”

The principal said it’s understandable that people are fearful of coronavirus, but he said there has been a lack of understanding about the illness.

“We want to reassure you that the majority of Saints students (all of those who are not under quarantine) do NOT pose a health risk and are not limited in any way in their activities,” Richard wrote. “Only the 130 students currently on self-quarantine are confined to their homes.”

Saint Raphael students will complete their 14-day quarantine period by Friday, March 13, he said.

Advertisement

Students will participate in a cheerleading competition scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and in the state basketball tournament planned during the same time period, Richard said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com