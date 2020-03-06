When Seaver Peters stepped down in 1983 as Dartmouth College’s athletic director , he told the Globe that he “was lucky enough to get this job that I’d dreamed of, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed that and the people.”

During his tenure, starting in 1967, he launched the college’s women’s sports program, was instrumental in the building of its current hockey arena, and was the Ivy League representative at National Collegiate Athletic Association meetings.

A former Dartmouth hockey captain, he also forged friendships that would last a lifetime.

“My gratitude for knowing Seaver has no bounds. He was a special mentor,” said Bob Gaudet, Dartmouth’s current head men’s hockey coach and a former player, who added that conversations with Mr. Peters “were the highlight of my day.”

Advertisement

Mr. Peters, who was inducted into the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey in 2010, died Feb. 23 in the Hanover Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center in Hanover, N.H., the community where Dartmouth is located. He was 87.

For most of the 1970s, Mr. Peters was “one of the most influential college athletic directors in the nation and was respected by his contemporaries,” said former Dartmouth sports information director Jack DeGange.

The time Mr. Peters spent as athletic director coincided with some of the college’s greatest sports achievements.

Dartmouth teams won eight Ivy League football championships, appeared in the 1970 College World Series, and advanced to the NCAA hockey final four in 1979 and 1980.

With the 1975 opening of the college’s new rink, Thompson Arena, Mr. Peters became a founder of the Friends of Dartmouth Hockey.

“He was a natural leader who treated people with respect and understood the dynamics of bringing them together to reach a common goal,” said his son Scott, who added that Mr. Peters “didn’t have to say a lot to get his point across. He had a quiet confidence.”

Advertisement

Mr. Peters served in Ivy League and NCAA committee leadership positions, including chairing the NCAA’s television committee in the years before ESPN and cable television.

In that era, the NCAA decided which games would be featured, and Ivy League teams, especially Dartmouth, appeared frequently.

Mr. Peters also was president of the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s hockey association and chaired its tournament committee when all eastern teams competed in the ECAC.

Seaver Peters grew up in Melrose, a son of Paul Peters, a Dartmouth graduate, and Elizabeth Seaver.

Mr. Peters would later say that his mother told him he would learn to like his first name.

A star on Melrose High’s state and New England hockey champions, he was coached by former Dartmouth players Charlie Holt and Henry Hughes.

A first line center for Dartmouth’s legendary hockey coach Eddie Jeremiah, Mr. Peters graduated in 1954. He served in the Air Force and then worked in his father’s domestic and imported cheese business.

“Luck and timing helped shape my career,” Mr. Peters wrote in a short memoir.

While on the road for the company, Mr. Peters stopped at Dartmouth to renew acquaintances. That led to an assistant comptroller job offer from John Meck, Dartmouth’s vice president and treasurer.

Mr. Peters initially worked in comptroller’s and treasurer’s offices and as assistant athletic director.

In the mid-1960s, he was offered the athletic director job at Bowdoin College, but Meck assured Mr. Peters that he would succeed Dartmouth’s athletic director, Robert “Red” Rolfe.

Advertisement

He started in that job in 1967, and Dartmouth began admitting women in 1972 — a transition “time of trial and error,” Mr. Peters once recalled in an interview with the Valley News, the local newspaper.

Mr. Peters hired Aggie Bixler Kurtz to start the women’s athletic program. Her first annual budget was $2,000.

“Most of the time, Seaver let me do what I thought I should do,” recalled Kurtz, who coached women’s field hockey, squash, and lacrosse. “But women’s sports were under-funded until Seaver and I convinced the trustees to provide equal funding in 1978.”

Josie Harper, the college’s athletic director from 2002 to 2009, was hired by Mr. Peters in 1981 to be the women’s lacrosse coach.

“I admired Seaver because Dartmouth students had been all-male, and he changed with the times,” Harper said.

She added that when she moved to administration, Mr. Peters advised her to “think before you speak, and think long term instead of in the moment.”

Mr. Peters, who worked in the investment broker field and opened a Hanover office after leaving Dartmouth, told DeGange that helping initiate women’s sports was his greatest accomplishment at the college.

A study lounge in Floren Varsity House at Dartmouth, funded by 1977 graduate Christopher Jenny, is named for Mr. Peters.

“If you spent 10 minutes with Seaver, you never forgot him,” said Jenny, who interned for Mr. Peters as an undergraduate.

Advertisement

David Shribman, a former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, also was close to Mr. Peters.

“Seaver had a gift for friendship,” said Shribman, who had been a student writer in the Dartmouth sports information office in the 1970s and wrote books about Dartmouth athletics. He also had been a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and Washington bureau chief for the Globe.

“I always felt Seaver was rooting for me — and I was no athlete,” Shribman said.

A founder and past president of the youth hockey association in Hanover, Mr. Peters was a key member of a committee that helped build Campion Rink in Lebanon. He coached his sons as youth hockey players and skated in pickup games with his family during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays until he was in his 60s.

He married Sally Stanford in 1956 and they had four children. Their marriage ended in divorce and she died in 2008.

In 1978, he married Charlotte Gile, who was known as Sally. She died in 2011.

In addition to his son Scott of Hanover, N.H., Mr. Peters leaves his companion, Jill Hennigar; two daughters Wendy of Enfield, N.H., and Gail of West Lebanon, N.H.; another son, Michael of Stratham, N.H.; his stepchildren, Dewey Gile of Arundel, Maine, and Susan Gile of South Portland, Maine; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at noon March 28 in Dartmouth’s Rollins Chapel to celebrate Mr. Peters’s life.

Bill Cleary, a former hockey star and athletic director at Harvard University, praised Mr. Peters as a hockey competitor and an Ivy League administrative colleague.

Advertisement

“I played against Seaver when I was a sophomore and he was a Dartmouth senior, and it was the beginning of a great relationship,” Cleary recalled. “Seaver was a great ambassador for hockey and the Ivy League.”

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.