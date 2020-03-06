Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and other officials briefed reporters Friday morning on the state and city’s response to the virus.

Officials said the UMass student’s case has been confirmed by the CDC.

The number of presumed positive cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts has climbed to seven, including three in Boston, according to city and state officials. There is one confirmed case in the state, a UMass Boston student who returned from China in February.

Marty Martinez, the city’s health and human services director, said three Boston residents, two women and one man all in their 40s, are among the seven positive cases. Martinez said they’re all self isolating, and that they were at a recent meeting that biotech giant Biogen held for employees at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

On Thursday, officials had said three additional Biogen employees who don’t live in Massachusetts but who attended the meeting had also tested positive for the virus.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders summarized the current census of coronavirus cases in the state:

Four people in Suffolk County – including three connected to a recent meeting of Biogen employees. This also includes the UMass Boston student who returned from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified. The student is the one case confirmed by the CDC, and Walsh said Friday that the student is currently “doing well” and recuperating.

Sudders said there are also three cases in Norfolk County; two were connected to Biogen and the third was a person who went on a school trip to Northern Italy. Another positive case is a Middlesex County woman in her 60s who returned from Northern Italy.

The state on Thursday night requested personal protective equipment from the US strategic stockpile, according to Sudders, who told reporters that “we continue to prepare and plan as the evolving nature of this illness changes.”

Walsh said that the Boston Marathon is not being cancelled and neither is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade – as of now. He said he expects to be continually updated by medical personnel, and if they advocate the cancellation of public events, then he will “shut them down.”

“I think a lot of people are jumping to conclusions,” Walsh said, adding that he was not criticizing the decisions. But he added “They are making very rash judgments now."

