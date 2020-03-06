About a week ago, I wrote about the potential for a storm early this weekend. The question was always whether or not there would be enough cold air and would the storm come close enough to bring us significant precipitation. There is going to be enough cold air for snow, but the storm will basically remain too far offshore for any major effects in Greater Boston.

I was thinking this morning how ironic it’s going to be if the forecast pans out and Nantucket sees significantly more snow overnight than Boston did for the month of January, February, and March combined.

Advertisement

A large ocean storm develops today and moves east of New England on Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

The storm will come close enough to Nantucket and the Islands as well as the southern and outer part of Cape Cod for accumulating snow. As a matter of fact, there could be measurable snow even close to Boston Saturday morning.

The biggest effects of this ocean storm will be across Cape Cod and the Islands, where snow will take over as the dominant precipitation even if rain is how things start. Winds will increase overnight as the storm undergoes rapid intensification and perhaps even official bombogenesis, where storms must lower the air pressure 1 millibar an hour for 24 hours. All this dropping pressure will lead to an increase in wind as the atmosphere tries to balance things out. Winds could gust from 35 miles an hour to 55 miles an hour across the outer Cape and the islands overnight and early Saturday.

Potential wind gusts early Saturday will be strongest over Cape Cod and the Islands. WeatherBell

Winds of this strength could produce some scattered power outages and will likely interrupt ferry service. There could be some minor coastal flooding at high tide over those areas that face North along the coastline, especially south of Boston.

Snow will accumulate heaviest over southeastern areas. Dave Epstein





In terms of accumulation, it’s going to be very wind-whipped so it will be difficult to measure. Also, the ground is relatively warm so the accumulation map is what would fall on the grass; there will be less on the roads. The highest amounts should be over Nantucket.

Advertisement

The storm will quickly pull away overnight and by Saturday morning, the clouds will be breaking for sunshine. in those areas which see the most precipitation, it will take a little longer to clear out Saturday.

Saturday night will be quite cold with readings down in the 20s for a hard freeze. If you have moved any houseplants outside in order for them to get a little fresh air, be sure to bring them back in until Sunday. Sunday is when temperatures will get back into the 50s, and we are off to a spring-like forecast for Monday when it gets into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Spring has arrived early this year after the nonwinter winter, but it’s important to remember that even in this pattern, there can still be a couple of sneaky cold days and even accumulating snow until April.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.