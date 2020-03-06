fb-pixel
Firefighters worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire that engulfed a Dorchester home early Friday morning.
Boston Fire Department (custom credit)/Boston Fire Department

A three-alarm fire engulfed a Dorchester home early Friday morning, Boston fire officials said.

The blaze broke out at the triple-decker home at 77 Romsey St. at about 4 a.m., the department said in a tweet.

The fire was knocked down at about 5:20 a.m., the department said.

This breaking news story will be updated.

