The blaze broke out at the triple-decker home at 77 Romsey St. at about 4 a.m., the department said in a tweet.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire that engulfed a Dorchester home early Friday morning.

The fire was knocked down at about 5:20 a.m., the department said.

This breaking news story will be updated.

