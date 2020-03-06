A three-alarm fire engulfed a Dorchester home early Friday morning, Boston fire officials said.
The blaze broke out at the triple-decker home at 77 Romsey St. at about 4 a.m., the department said in a tweet.
At approximately 04:00 heavy fire from a 3 family at 77 Romsey St Dor this is now a 3rd alarm pic.twitter.com/YFETQGNHK7— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020
Heavy fire on throughout the building all members are ordered out of the building pic.twitter.com/DRcFjdV1fn— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020
All companies are working at the 3 alarm fire at 77 Romsey St. As the fire engulfed the building they have moved to a defensive position to try to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/tLPoaWyHg8— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020
The fire was knocked down at about 5:20 a.m., the department said.
Heavy fire knocked down. Companies are using church rakes from the adjacent building to help with the overhauling. pic.twitter.com/qcxg99rmEJ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2020
This breaking news story will be updated.
