But a few hours after Warren withdrew from the presidential race, Scott needed a long timeout before reconsidering whom he will back in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday, when 125 delegates will be at stake.

“She’s the progressive, to me, who can actually win because she’s the progressive who can explain her positions," said Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, a political activist organization.

Lonnie Scott’s absentee ballot lay on a counter at his Michigan home Thursday afternoon, already marked for US Senator Elizabeth Warren and ready to be cast.

“Someone told me that you have to vote your heart, and currently my heart is broken," Scott said. "Maybe tomorrow that changes. For now, it feels good that I voted for the person who I feel is the best to do the job.”

Advertisement

In Michigan, voters who already have completed or cast absentee ballots can swap them for new ones before the primary. That’s what Scott plans to do, although he’s not yet certain who will get his vote.

“Today is more emotion," Scott said Thursday. "Tomorrow will be more pragmatic.”

Many of Warren’s supporters across this battleground state shared Scott’s feelings of shock, sadness, and uncertainty about their next move. Suddenly, they faced an array of unpalatable options: Should they switch allegiances to former vice president Joe Biden, or progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders, or show their dejection by not voting at all?

“I’m very disappointed that it came to this. She’s clearly the best candidate in the field,” said Mark Brewer, a supporter who is the former chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Warren was not expected to win in Michigan, one of seven states voting Tuesday in the next round of primary elections. But she invested heavily there, created a strong organization, and even spent the evening of Super Tuesday at a rally in Detroit.

Advertisement

If she had remained in the race, Warren’s campaign would have been desperate for a strong showing in Michigan after the disappointing results of Super Tuesday, when she failed to finish in the top two in any of the 14 states that voted.

Now it is over, and the progressives who embraced her support for initiatives such as Medicare for All, a wealth tax, and affordable higher education are left looking for a home.

"I’m obviously saddened by this,” said Ed Bruley, a Warren supporter and chairman of the Macomb County Democratic Party. “She would clearly be our best candidate in November.”

Where Warren’s supporters go seems to be a toss-up, said Brewer, a member of the Democratic National Committee.

“My sense is that they will splinter among the remaining candidates," Brewer said, "I really don’t think it benefits Biden or Sanders more than the other,” Brewer said.

Brewer said Warren was not a “perfect candidate,” although he gave high marks for her debate performances.

Warren’s support for Medicare for All proved to be a challenge, Brewer said. He added that she was hampered by the early voting in Iowa and New Hampshire, which are not demographically representative of the country.

“Sexism also is at play here. I think women are held wrongfully to a higher standard in terms of electability,” Brewer said.

A Morning Consult poll released Thursday indicated that Warren’s exit would not provide a clear benefit to either Biden or Sanders.

Advertisement

Conducted Monday and Tuesday, the poll showed that 43 percent of Warren’s supporters backed Sanders as their second choice; 36 percent chose Biden as a backup. Morning Consult said those numbers could translate into a 5 percent boost for Sanders and 4 percent bump for Biden if voters make the switch.

However, Morning Consult said the numbers could change significantly if Warren decides to endorse one of the candidates. On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer threw her endorsement to Biden.

Scott cautioned against assuming that Warren’s progressives will shift automatically to Sanders, whose politics tilt even more to the left.

“Folks will be taking a hard look at the race and what they believe is happening,” Scott said. “Part of my evaluation is that I certainly support the progressive viewpoints and the policies that Bernie talks about. But I also look at the coalition that seems to have formed on Super Tuesday" to bolster Biden’s strong showing.

That coalition included Black voters and suburban women, Scott said, "and that is how we won the [mid-term] races in 2018.”

Among Jessica Sendra’s circle, however, Biden seems to be attracting many Warren supporters in their late 30s and older.

“They’re reluctantly voting for Biden,” said Sendra, a public-information officer for the University of Michigan who had planned to back Warren.

Sendra comes from one of Warren’s core constituencies — white, liberal, suburban women — and she paused for several seconds when asked for her new choice.

Will it be Biden?

Advertisement

“I guess so,” Sendra said half-heartedly. “But when he gets the nomination, I’ll knock on doors and make phone calls. I will do what it takes once that nomination is clinched.”

Warren’s decision not to endorse Biden or Sanders at this time was praised by Brewer and other Michigan Democrats interviewed Thursday.

“I think it shows respect for her supporters to allow them to make the decision whom to vote for. Some of them may vote for her next Tuesday, anyway,” Brewer said.

Bruley, the Macomb County party chairman, said he does not think Warren should issue an endorsement.

“No candidate’s supporters are monolithic. Everyone comes to support a candidate through a personal decision,” said Bruley, who cast an early vote for Warren.

Bruley said he will miss Warren’s aggressiveness.

“The Democratic electorate has struggled all year with the best way to beat Trump. And that put them in a defensive position,” Bruley said. “If you put a team out on the field and they feel defensive, they will lose. It’s the team that goes out and has great offense that is capable of winning."

That charge-ahead style was refreshing, Bruley said.

“She was a very practical candidate. She took a problem, she analyzed it, and she wrote down a solution that I could then read,” Bruley said. “That is a tremendously different style of politics than when people just get up and say things.”

Bruley bristled when asked where Warren’s supporters would go.

“Give them 10 minutes and let them think about it,” Bruley said with a dash of irritation. “The decision will come in its time.”

Advertisement

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.