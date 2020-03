Several employees from Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen have tested positive for the coronavirus following a management meeting with about 175 employees at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston. We want to know what happened at the meeting. Any details are valuable. If you have any information, we’d like to hear from you.

All information submitted is confidential. Anything you’re able to tell us will help us understand the situation better, and a reporter will likely be in touch.