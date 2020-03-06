Coronavirus resources
Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh will hold a joint press conference Friday to provide an update on the continuing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, one of the most significant public health challenges in recent years.
Joining the two elected leaders will be state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Dr. Monica Bharel, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, along with city officials.
The press conference will be live streamed on the boston.gov website, according to the Walsh adminisration.
Both Baker and Walsh attended the Boston Massacre remembrance Thursday at the Old South Meeting House where Baker said officials were working to develop more information about a Tennessee man who flew into and out of Boston, and has since been diagnosed with the virus.
Since January, Massachusetts has tested 25 residents for the coronavirus, including the three identified by the health department as having the disease, according to the state. As of Wednesday, 719 people have been subject to self quarantine; about 249 are still currently quarantined, state officials said.
