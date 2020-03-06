Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh will hold a joint press conference Friday to provide an update on the continuing efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, one of the most significant public health challenges in recent years.

Joining the two elected leaders will be state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Dr. Monica Bharel, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, along with city officials.

The press conference will be live streamed on the boston.gov website, according to the Walsh adminisration.