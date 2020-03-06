None of the children of the infected resident have exhibited symptoms of the virus.

The patient is the parent of students who attend both Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School. The district announced an 11:45 a.m. early dismissal from both schools “in order to fully clean and sanitize both buildings,” wrote David Lussier, the superintendent of Wellesley Public Schools, in an 11:21 a.m. email.

A Wellesley resident and parent of children within the Wellesley school system has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release sent to parents midday Friday.

The latest patient’s connection to earlier cases was not immediately clear. It follows an announcement Thursday that three employees of the biotech giant Biogen tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending a management meeting with about 175 co-workers over two days last week at a Boston hotel. One of the patients was diagnosed after returning to his home in Tennessee; the other two were said to live overseas.

Before Biogen disclosed the infections, Massachusetts had three cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus — one confirmed and two presumptive, according to the state Department of Public Health.

As of Thursday evening, there were 230 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 12 deaths, all in the Seattle area, according to a database run by Johns Hopkins University using official reports from around the world. There were more than 98,000 cases globally, with nearly 3,350 deaths.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Walsh, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel and other city and state health officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. at Boston City Hall.

The Massachusetts Department of Health did not immediately respond to questions regarding the Wellesley case.

This is a developing story.

