“Schools, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted. For schools where there is an identified case of the coronavirus in the community, “temporarily dismissing childcare programs and K-12 schools is a strategy to stop or slow the further spread" of the virus, the CDC said.

Some schools in Massachusetts are closing their doors because of the novel coronavirus, joining states and countries around the world. The United Nations said that as of Wednesday, 22 countries on three different continents have enacted or are planning to enact school closures, disrupting the education of 290.5 million students worldwide.

Advertisement

The Globe is tracking school closures in Massachusetts due to Covid-19.

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

The Malden school will close from March 11 to March 13, the Lowell Sun reported, although the school’s superintendent said no students have the virus or had been exposed to it. The superintendent said he was not aware of any students who had traveled to virus hotspots around the world. The school was already scheduled to be closed March 9 and 10.

Wellesley Public Schools: Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School

A Wellesley resident and parent of children within the Wellesley school system has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release sent to parents. The children are showing no symptoms and are healthy. Both schools released students early on Friday, March 6.

Plymouth Public Schools

Plymouth Public Schools cancelled all classes for Friday, March 6 in order to disinfect all buildings and school buses after a student who returned from a school trip to Italy was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms, officials said.

Boston Prep in Hyde Park

School officials closed the school for Friday, March 6, although no students or staff are symptomatic or tested positive for the coronavirus. Fifty eight Boston Prep students and teachers had traveled to Rome, Italy in February, the school said, and the school closed to conduct a “deep clean.”

Advertisement













































Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.