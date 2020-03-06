The White House says it’s considering providing federal support for certain industries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Larry Kudlow, director of the president’s National Economic Council, tells reporters at the White House on Friday that the administration is not looking at a “massive” federal relief plan. Rather, it would be “timely and targeted and micro.”

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, but Kudlow notes that money was directed at the public health system. Certain industries focused on travel and tourism have been hard hit. The International Air Transport Association says the virus outbreak that began in China late last year could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue.