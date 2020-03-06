OK, then. What’s the matter with my hometown of Newton, where about 16 percent of the electorate voted for Bernie Sanders? It’s hard to imagine a candidate more adamantly opposed to the interests of the affluent denizens of the self-styled Garden City, where the median household income is double that of the country at large.

Gulled by the GOP’s propagandistic carpet-bombing of cultural wedge issues, such as abortion and gay marriage, Frank says that rank-and-file Kansans are “getting their fundamental interests wrong.” The 21st-century GOP, according to Frank, “is a working-class movement that has done incalculable harm to working-class people.”

Thomas Frank’s widely hailed 2005 book, “ What’s the Matter with Kansas? ” provoked a political sensation. In folksy-erudite tones, Frank argued that voters in his home state of Kansas, by voting for Republican candidates such as President George W. Bush, chose “self-destructive policies” over their obvious economic self-interest.

Bernie makes no secret of his plan to inflict, as Frank said, “incalculable harm” on the well-to-do: He’s coming after your lucre. Where the GOP has eased up on all manner of wealth taxes over the years, e.g., capital gains levies and the estate tax, Sanders plans to squeeze the Gotrocks until they hurt. He proposes to increase the top, marginal income tax rates from the current 37 percent to 52 percent. Capital gains taxes will at least double for rich Americans.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he wants to reduce the estate tax exemption from $11.5 million back to the $3.5 million level of 11 years ago. And he has a silver bullet for the super-rich: a special tax on “extreme wealth,” defined as a net worth of over $32 million. That tax would range from 1 to 8 percent of assets.

Advertisement

Sanders has made no secret of his plan to invest $2.5 trillion in “housing for all” to remedy America’s affordable housing crisis. This is a crisis that Newton, with its median home price of $1.1 million, has never taken much of an interest in until just this week when voters approved a new, mixed-use project with 140 affordable homes.

Before Super Tuesday, headlines like this were more common: “Newton supports affordable housing — until it’s time to build it,” as a 2016 article in Commonwealth magazine explained.

A Newton neighborhood bared its fangs a few years ago when the city proposed to build nine — nine! — housing units for the chronically homeless in Waban. “People were really attacking me” at a public meeting, one of the developers told Boston magazine, “pointing their finger, turning red, and spitting. . . . We were underprepared for people’s vehemence.”

Welcome to the Garden City!

Many of Sanders’ campaign proposals don’t resonate in Newton. The city already has competing high-speed Internet services, a plank in Bernie’s Green New Deal. Bernie wants to “reinvest in public education,” but 10 years ago, Newton built a new high school for $197 million.

Newton residents remind me of the Boston Brahmin ladies who were asked in a famous anecdote where they buy their hats. “Buy our hats?” one answered. “We already have our hats.”

What’s the matter with Newton? Probably nothing, which may also be the what’s not the matter with Kansas. People don’t vote on self-interest alone. Just as a struggling Kansas farmer might believe it’s more important to enshrine the “right to life” in national legislation than to end bailouts for corporate agriculture, a Newton gazillionaire might admire Bernie Sanders’ plans for addressing climate change and for the redistribution of wealth.

Advertisement

Thousands — no millions — of voters think of people other than themselves, and let’s hope they continue to make their voices heard.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.