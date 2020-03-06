Belmont led, 1-0, late in the third period, thanks to a power-play goal from senior forward Matt Brody with 1:14 left in the second period, but the Rockets (11-6-6) tied the score with 4:16 remaining on a goal from freshman forward Evan Pennucci.

The fourth-seeded Marauders (13-5-5) outlasted top-seeded Reading, 3-2, in the sectional semifinals at the Tsongas Center in Lowell on Thursday.

A year after finishing last in the Middlesex-Liberty, the Belmont boys’ hockey team is headed to the Division 1 North final.

That started a chaotic, back-and-forth stretch, as junior forward Henry Stonehouse gave Belmont the lead with 2:44 left and sophomore forward Matty Rowan made it 3-1 with 1:19 to go. Reading senior defenseman Cam Lawhorne sliced the deficit to 3-2 with 59.4 seconds left, then Belmont senior goalie Nico Carere capped a strong game by delivering in the clutch.

“We had to be ready,” Belmont coach Fred Allard said. “We knew they’d keep coming. For our boys to respond to their goal, and come back pretty quickly thereafter and get one up again, was just unbelievable.”

This was the Marauders’ third consecutive one-goal win in these playoffs, and it was particularly sweet after they surrendered a game-tying goal in the third period and lost in overtime to Waltham in this same spot in 2018.

Belmont will face 11th-seeded St. John’s Shrewsbury, which pulled away from 10th-seeded Westford Academy in the other semifinal. The winner of that game, which will take place Monday at 7:30 p.m. back at the Tsongas Center, will face the winner of Walpole and Archbishop Williams in the state final.

“We feel like we deserve to be here after what we’ve been through,” Carere said. “We have a great, resilient group of guys that can find a way in those one-goal games.”

St. Johns' Sean Clark celebrates with his team's fans after he scored in the third period to put his team ahead, 3-1. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Westford Academy 1 — Hunter DiGregorio scored two goals, powering the 11th-seeded Pioneers (12-8-5) past the 10th-seeded Grey Ghosts (12-9-2).

Senior forward DiGregorio’s first goal came on the power play with 4:54 left in the first period, with Sean Clark and Matt Myers registering the assists. He added another tally 13 seconds into the second period, with the assists to Max Shustak and Evan MacDonald, to make it 2-0 St. John’s. DiGregorio scored four goals in the entire regular season and now has three in his last two games.

Westford Academy racked up 34 shots on goal, compared to 16 for St. John’s, but the Grey Ghosts didn’t have much to show for it.

“That’s hockey sometimes,” St. John’s coach Jack Moore said. “Their goalie played well. Our goalie played really well. I wish we had more shots on net. I’m glad we had more goals at the end.”

Westford Academy junior forward Matt Cielakie sliced the deficit in half on a power-play goal with 9:29 left in the second. Sean Milanette and Brady Bomal were credited with the assists, but the Grey Ghosts were unable to score in the third period despite peppering senior Dan Laursen with 14 shots on goal.

Senior forward Sean Clark extended St. John’s lead to 3-1, 51 seconds into the third period, and the Pioneers stymied the Grey Ghosts from there to advance to their first sectional final since 2004, when they won the state title.

“We’ve been on a great run,” DiGregorio said. “We know what we need to do, so we’ve just got to get it done.”

Division 1 South

Archbishop Williams 3, Franklin 0 ― Nic Buccella picked a fine time to have his strongest outing of the season for Archbishop Williams.

The sophomore netminder turned away all 30 shots he faced from 10th-seeded Franklin at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay, registering his first shutout of the season for the 14th-seeded Bishops who advanced to the sectional final for the first time since 2010.

Archies (11-8-4) will face 12th-seeded Walpole (12-8-5) on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Gallo.

“He was a little bit nervous at the beginning of the year, but to be honest he’s played great for us all season long,” Archbishop Williams coach Derrackk Curtis said of Buccella. “He’s a hard worker who wants to get better. We would have won more games this year if we could have scored more goals.”

The Bishops scored once each period, all of their goals coming via special teams. John Riley broke free for a shorthanded goal 1:46 into regulation, Jackson Sylvester made it 2-0 at 14:32 of the second period on a 5-on-3 and Tommy Page closed out scoring with a snipe from the blue line 0:08 into the third.

Ray Ivers made 16 saves for the Panthers (11-8-4), who were vying for their second straight trip to the sectional final.

Walpole 2, Falmouth 1 — From the brink of elimination in the regular season, Walpole is now on the brink of skating at the TD Garden.

The 12th-seeded Rebels, who needed five points over their final three regular season contests just to qualify for the tournament, won their sixth straight game overall beating ninth-seeded Falmouth at Gallo Arena to advance to the sectional final.

It was the third-straight one-goal win in the postseason for Walpole (12-8-5) following triumphs over Braintree and reigning state champion Duxbury.

Joe Verderber and Ethan McDonough scored for the Rebels, McDonough’s goal 5:58 into the second period standing as the winner. Though Jake McKenzie got the Clippers (14-10-1) on board 1:30 later, Walpole was seldom threatened thanks to a commitment to getting down on the ice and blocking seemingly every shot the second it left a Falmouth stick.

On the off chance a puck did make it through, Rebels netminder Jack Curran was ready.

“They’re the backbone of this team,” Curran said of Walpole’s defensemen after turning aside 24 shots. “They’re blocking everything that’s coming to me. There’s no passing lanes, there’s nothing from behind the net.”

Walpole coach Ron Dowd said his team has taken on a defensive identity by adhering to the motto of “out, over and in,” a strategy which covers them in all three zones.

“Get it out of our zone, over the red line, into their blue line,” Dowd said. “If we can do, that we’ll be successful.”

The Rebels await the winner of Thursday’s other Division 1 South semifinal between No. 10 Franklin and No. 14 Archbishop Williams for Sunday’s final at Gallo, with the winner advancing to the TD Garden March 15.

Division 3 North

Lowell 4, Swampscott 0 — Lowell will defend its sectional championship after a shutout of Swampscott in the semifinals at Chelmsford Forum in Billerica.

After dropping the opening faceoff, the Red Raiders (12-7-4) never looked back. Senior Owen Goulette tallied four minutes in on a one-timer to beat Swampscott goalie Jack Russo, who finished with 32 saves. Goulette, an assistant captain, would also end the onslaught for Lowell with a shot up and off the leg pad of Russo with three minutes to play.

Fellow captains Matt Asselin and Brendan DeMarco also tallied to help Lowell to its third sectional final in four seasons.

“We did a good job tonight,” said Lowell coach Brian Akashian. “We didn’t have that first shift that we wanted to have to kind of set the tone […] and we kind of settled down and controlled the play a little bit.”

Lowell skated three lines, with depth being the difference against Swampscott (11-12), a team that only carries 16 skaters.

Junior goalie Jake Viera, who stepped in as the starter after playing “maybe 10 minutes” in his first seasons on the team, earned his third shutout of the postseason with 21 stops.

“He doesn’t let anything faze him,” Akashian said. “He’s been like that all year. We didn’t start off great this season and he wasn’t playing great, but he just has built his confidence and his attitude has been really good all year.”

In Sunday’s final, the Red Raiders will play Cambridge, who beat Shawsheen, 9-4, in the other semifinal.

Cambridge 9, Shawsheen 4 — Explaining his team’s sectional semifinal victory over Shawsheen was easy for Cambridge senior Thomas McGaffigan ― they weren’t ready for the season to be over.

In front of an electric fan section, a six-goal middle period and 23 saves from junior netminder Lukas Foley Fiore made that clear to everyone at Chelmsford Forum. In their first-ever sectional semifinal, the Falcons (15-2-4) wanted to advance to their first-ever sectional final. So they did.

"We've had a really special season," McGaffigan said. "We just don't want it to end. We've just been grinding. We get pucks deep and then we just grind. That's what we've been doing all year, and we wouldn't stop it now."

Connor Purcell got Cambridge on the board just more than one minute in, and Paul Magalhaes added another at 4:06, testing Shawsheen goalie Kam Reault with 16 shots on goal in the opening frame. Reault ultimately finished the night with 30 saves as the Falcons rolled.

McGaffigan, a captain, scored his 19th and 20th goals of the year in the middle frame to start the onslaught for the Falcons, who let up two Shawsheen goals before adding three more in 51 seconds to end the period.

Anthony Papa scored twice for the Rams, who finish the season at 14-7-1. The Falcons will face Lowell in Sunday's sectional final.

"It's a good mix of talent," said Cambridge coach Mark Marfione. "Everyone's just kind of doing their job and playing their roles.

“[The sectional final] is going to be the hardest game of the season. We’ve got to really focus more on details a little bit more than today.”

Jake Levin reported from Gallo Arena, Trevor Hass from the Tsongas Center and Jenna Ciccotelli from Chelmford Forum.



