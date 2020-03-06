“Looking back on the 2017 season, I feel like I have a lot more perspective now. Looking back and seeing how hard pitching is in general in the big leagues right now — I think this is the most talented group of players that has ever been assembled in Major League Baseball. I think that’s without a doubt.

“I’ve thought about a lot. A lot of those guys are real close, we’re still really close friends. I feel for them because it’s going to be a tough season. It’s going to be a long road ahead and I know it’s not going to be an easy road for them.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — New Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh was asked on Friday about being a member of the now-infamous 2017 Houston Astros. Here is his full answer:

Advertisement

“So pitching every day in the big leagues, who you’re pitching against or what team you’re pitching against, is really hard. It’s a grind. I put myself in the shoes of the guys who pitched against us in 2017. To know our hitters made that job that much harder that year, it’s hard to swallow.

“I feel for them and I understand the anger. I understand when people are mad. I get it. I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to be out there and feel like a team has your signs. It’s a lonely place.

“From that perspective, knowing that happened to some of my fellow pitchers that year, I understand and I emphasize with them and with the fans. I think about watching baseball as a kid, I’m a huge baseball fan. Watching baseball as a kid and looking at those guys and looking up them and wanting to be just like them, I think probably the most disappointing thing is what we’ve said to fans throughout this process. I think it’s setting the wrong example.

Advertisement

“I’ve learned and I know that in order to be a good baseball player — and I don’t mean a talented baseball player because there’s a lot of talented baseball players — but a good baseball player and somebody I would want to look up to as a kid or to be a good husband or a good father or just a good adult in this world, you’ve got to be brave.

“You’ve got to be willing to stick up for what you believe in and what you believe is right and what you believe is wrong. I think a lot of the guys on that team, including myself looking back now, are looking back now and wishing we had been as brave as we thought we were beforehand.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I hope we can move forward as a league. I hope we can move forward as a group of players and know that we’ll look at this as a learning experience. Because it really has to be so we can get better.”

He then was asked if it felt awkward to be a pitcher on that roster given the systematic cheating by the hitters to steal signs given to the opposing pitcher.

"Really awkward. We were made to believe it was happening to us, too. We don’t know if that was true or not. That’s not a justification for doing anything, just because you think they’re doing it.

Advertisement

"That’s not a justification for doing something that you know is not right. Looking back, I don’t know what we could have done as pitchers. It wasn’t really our territory Maybe we could have gotten together and somehow tried to stop it. It was tough. It was tough watching that.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.