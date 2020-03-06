ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Times reports the Angels have fired longtime visiting clubhouse manager Brian “Bubba” Harkins for allegedly aiding pitchers in obtaining illegal substances to put on baseballs.

The Angels confirmed Harkins' dismissal Thursday night to The Associated Press but wouldn't give details on the reasons for his departure.

The newspaper cited unnamed sources in reporting the reason for Harkins' firing after nearly four decades working at Angel Stadium. The Orange County Register, also citing an unnamed source, reported Harkins was allegedly providing illegal, ball-doctoring substances to visiting pitchers at Angel Stadium.