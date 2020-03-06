Carver junior forward Madelyn Mueller felt like she had more to give the fifth-seeded Crusaders during Thursday’s Division 4 South semifinal against top-seeded St. John Paul II at Taunton High School.

Mueller took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of her game-high 20 points in the final frame to help Carver pull away in a 52-33 victory. With the win, the Crusaders (18-5) will meet No. 3 Cathedral (16-2) in the D4 South final at 10 a.m. Saturday in Taunton

“I really just got into the mentality that I needed to keep going to the rack and trying to score,” said Mueller. “I definitely knew we had to pick it up.”

Although Mueller and senior Emma Rose Simmons (15 points) provided Carver’s offense with a boost after halftime, the Crusaders also increased their intensity at the defensive end. They held JP II (21-2) junior Skylar Gonsalves scoreless in the final 16 minutes after Gonsalves scored 12 points and grabbed 12 of her game-high 19 rebounds in the first half

Carver coach John Rozen said Cathedral will provide his team with a big test in Saturday’s rematch of last year’s D4 South final, which the Crusaders lost 75-33.

He knows the Crusaders will face a test Saturday against a Panthers squad that won its three postseason games by an average margin of 35.3 points

“I saw them last night – they’re good across the board,” Rozen said of Cathedral. “We’re just going to go for it. We have nothing to lose.”

Boys’ basketball

Division 4 South

Abington 81, Nantucket 65 — Matt Maguire wasn’t going to let one missed shot diminish his confidence. Even though the first 3-pointer he attempted was an air ball, the 6-foot-5 junior forward from Abington continued to let shots fly during Thursday’s Division 4 South semifinal against No. 17 Nantucket.

Maguire’s unshaken demeanor paid dividends for the fourth-seeded Green Wave, as he finished with a game-high 28 points — including seven 3-pointers — to propel Abington back to the D4 South final with an impressive victory over Nantucket.

"All the coaches just wanted me to let it go, so that’s what I did,” said Maguire. "I just kept letting it fly.”

Abington (20-5) will look to defend its sectional title against No. 11 Cape Cod Academy (15-8) in the final at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Taunton.

The Whalers (12-10) had no answer for Maguire or the Green Wave’s 6-foot-8 senior Cam Curney (15 points, 11 rebounds). Curney was sidelined for much of the first half due to foul trouble, though he helped Abington pull away in the third quarter after scoring 11 points in the frame.

"They’re a tough duo to cover when Matt’s going like that outside and Cam inside,” said Green Wave coach Peter Serino. “It’s kind of pick your poison. Not a lot of people are going to be able to match up with our size on either of them.”

Junior forward Malique Bodden led Nantucket with 24 points.



