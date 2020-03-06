To be clear, Eruzione says, he does not regret taking the stage in Las Vegas Feb. 21 at a rally for President Donald J. Trump. He contends that he likes the president, respects his title and office, and would go to Pennsylvania Avenue for a team reception tomorrow if Trump were to issue the invite. He also believes Trump will be reelected in November.

Because what happened in Vegas two weeks ago didn’t stay in Vegas, and that’s to the ongoing angst and aggravation of Eruzione and perhaps the detriment of what for 40 years has been a cherished, pristine memory of Team USA’s gold medal win at Lake Placid.

Much like the Russians in 1980, Mike Eruzione today figures he would like a do-over.

What Eruzione regrets is wearing the hat, the red ballcap, the one with the freshly minted Trump slogan, “Keep America Great.” It’s that cap that Eruzione and 11 of his 1980 Olympic teammates donned on stage at the Trump rally, sparking a maelstrom of criticism on social media.

“The backlash has been because we wore the red hats,” said Eruzione, reached via phone in Minnesota last week. “Everybody’s said, ‘If you didn’t wear the hats, you woulda been fine, but you’re aligning yourself. Those hats mean racism, those hats mean this, this, and this.’ ”

There’s the rub, one now that the Boys of Winter, three of whom refused to attend Trump’s rally while in town, will be remembered for by a substantial number of Trump-loathing Americans who interpret the red hat to be symbolic of many things — few of them good.

Much to his regret, said Eruzione, captain of the ’80 team, the ongoing criticism has been directed at the entire team, some of whom didn’t attend the event, and two of whom were on stage with Trump but chose not to wear the hats. It’s why he now believes tugging on the caps might have been misguided.

“Lots of stories have said, ‘Team USA wore the hats,' ” he said. “That’s not true. Some guys did, some guys didn’t.

“It wasn’t a political statement. If I want to make a political statement, I’ll make one. It was our team being honored, and I responded back, protecting my teammates and some of my teammates that don’t like the president. But I’ve got no problem with him. I’ve known him a long time.”

Prior to the rally, the image of the 1980 team, their Olympic victory heralded by some as the greatest sports accomplishment of the 20th century, was flawless, universally embraced by all Americans. Not now. In today’s charged and polarized political climate, appearing on stage aside Trump, their image would have taken a hit even if they each had been swaddled in US flags a la Jim Craig.

To that point, hating on the red hat may be merely a red herring for some. Millions of Americans have held Trump and his administration in disdain from even before the moment he was elected. For those whose blood already boiled at the mention of his name, those red caps became mere accessories that topped off what they immediately deemed guilt by association for the much-loved sons of Herb Brooks.

Eruzione has been deluged by criticism, the bulk of it sent to him via his email address at Boston University, over his Twitter account, and to his office voicemail.

He said he is thankful that both Robert Brown, the BU president, and Drew Marrochello, the athletic director, have been unwavering in their support of him, despite their office receiving ongoing criticism from some Terrier alums. BU employs Eruzione as a quasi-ambassador in his role as Director of Special Outreach.

Reciting some of the cutting messages he’s received in recent days, Eruzione said, "The best one was, ‘My 7-year-old daughter used to admire you and now she has no respect for you.’ And I’m thinking, ‘She’s 7. I mean, what are you telling her?!’ ”

There are 19 surviving players from the ’80 team, two of whom were unable to attend the team’s 40th reunion, sponsored in large part by the NHL’s Golden Knights.

“I’ll tell you one thing, if I were to play in the NHL, it would be for the Vegas Knights,” said Eruzione. "They were first class. It was off the charts how they treated us.”

The Team ’80 members not in Vegas were forwards Mark Pavelich, who has detained at a Minnesota mental heath facility since December after being arrested last year for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole, and Mark Johnson, who was unable to step away from his duties as coach of the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team.

The other 17 members were all in Vegas for the reunion, noted Eruzione, though none arrived in town knowing they would be invited to visit Trump at the rally.

With the Nevada caucuses scheduled the same weekend as the team’s reunion, Trump’s campaign operatives reached out, said Eruzione, asking if the players would be interested in a backstage meet-and-greet with Trump just before his rally began. There was no mention at the time, said Eruzione, that they would be invited on the stage.

Three team members — Steve Janaszak, Steve Christoff, and Eric Strobel — had no interest, according to Eruzione. They remained at the team hotel.

“They’re not Trump people,” explained Eruzione. “But everyone else had no problem going, doing it. As a matter of fact, I talked to some of the guys after all the backlash and said, ‘He may still want to invite us to the White House; do you guys want to go?’ Almost all the same ones who were on the podium said, ‘Yeah, we’ll go.’ ”

It was during the meet-and-greet that Trump asked them if they would join him on the podium. They were quick to accept the impromptu invitation, all of which came together in some five minutes, said Eruzione. The hastiness, he said, was part of the reason Trump butchered the captain’s name upon introduction.

“Yeah, he got me confused with Jim Craig,” said Eruzione, laughing. “Jimmy was next. None of this was planned out.”

As the players headed up to the stage, they were handed the hats.

Of the 14, only John Harrington and Bill Baker refused to wear the hats on stage.

“Harrington didn’t wear the hat because he doesn’t support the president,” noted Eruzione. “And Billy Baker didn’t wear the hat because he’s got five sisters and three like [Trump] and two don’t.”

Eruzione, 65, is eager for the tempest to run its course, and for the ‘80 team’s legacy to be preserved as the wonderful, unifying, “miracle” moment it was that February day in the Adirondacks.

“It blew into proportions that we as a team couldn’t have fathomed,” said Eruzione, noting that he intends his interview with the Globe to be his final statement on the matter. “I’m taking the heat for it and, hey, I’ll take it. We made the decision as a team, but some of my teammates didn’t, and that’s when I backed off a little because you have to protect your teammates.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have worn the hats. Because it became an umbrella … They say the ’80 Olympic team wore the hats. But not everybody did.”

Now the question remains, will the lingering heat from the Nevada desert alter public opinion?

“The way I look at it,” said Eruzione, “some people have tried to take away what we’ve stood for, and what I’ve stood for, for 40 years — someone who loves this country and believes in all the things that happened in this country. My dad was a Marine, so … what happened to free speech? I’m trying to figure that out.

“That’s the brunt of the whole thing. I’m just very disappointed that people don’t respect other people’s opinions, whether it’s Trump or [Bernie] Sanders or [Joe] Biden, or whomever.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.