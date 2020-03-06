The Philadelphia Eagles hired Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive consultant. Mornhinweg spent 10 years on Andy Reid’s staff from 2003-12, including seven seasons as offensive coordinator. He was most recently Baltimore’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Mornhinweg was Detroit’s head coach in 2001-02…The Eagles said nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters will become a free agent when the league’s new year starts March 18 …. Peters spent the past 11 seasons in Philadelphia after playing for Buffalo his first five…The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season. Juszczyk, a former Harvard standout, was a key part of San Francisco’s offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017. Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year…The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they will not stand in the way should the NFL decide to give its 2020 season opener to Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Royals moved their Sept. 10 game against the Oakland Athletics to a day/night doubleheader on Sept. 8, with an afternoon game on Sept. 9 and an off day Sept. 10.

The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or sending the matter back to the drawing board. The NFLPA announced votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. Ratification requires a simple majority. So if only 1,000 ballots were returned, the union would need 501 yes votes to approve. Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor. The distribution took place two weeks after league owners voted their approval of the agreement that’s a product of 10 months of talks between both sides. The NFLPA’s 11-member executive committee initially voted 6-5 against the proposed terms, but last week in Indianapolis during the NFL scouting combine the 32 team representatives narrowly voted in favor of sending the CBA to the full membership for approval. The new rules, if accepted, would be in effect through the 2030 league year.

Baseball

Report: White Sox, Moncada agree on 5-year, $70m extension

The Chicago White Sox have agreed with third baseman Yoán Moncada to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to reports. The contract includes a sixth-year club option worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout. It also buys out two years of Moncada’s free agency. The news was first reported by The Athletic. Moncada, who was acquired by the White Sox in a trade that sent ace lefthander Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox in 2016, hit .265 with 50 home runs and 163 RBIs in three seasons with Chicago … Aaron Judge has not given up on being ready for the the New York Yankees’ opener at Baltimore on March 26 but still does not know the cause of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder. The star right fielder said he has undergone 7-10 tests and more are scheduled … St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will be getting married during an off-day Friday. The 51-year-old Shildt managed both St. Louis split-squad games Thursday, with the wedding party attending the evening game in West Palm Beach against Washington. He planned to trade the crack of bats for the clang of wedding bells on Friday before returning to the ballpark on Saturday to manage again.

Hockey

Hurricanes’ D Pesce (shoulder) out for season

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season after he had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months. The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.

Soccer

Marseille accused of unfair play

Marseille is the latest club facing UEFA punishment for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. The UEFA said a judging panel will rule on whether the French club breached an agreement imposed to settle previous financial problems. The American-owned club, which sits in second place in the French League, follows Manchester City as a high-profile club running afoul of the financial rules that monitor clubs who qualify for UEFA competitions. UEFA’s agreement with Marseille last July included the forfeiture of $2.24 million in competition prize money. Up to $4.48 million could be deducted in future years, though Marseille did not qualify for the Champions League or Europa League this season .… Monaco winger Gelson Martins was suspended six months by the French League after pushing a referee during a game last month. The 24-year-old Portugal international shoved Mikaël Lesage in the chest, moments after the referee had sent off his teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko during a 3-1 loss at Nimes on Feb. 1. … Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula suffered in a Spanish League loss at Levante on Feb. 22. … Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, 39, was detained in Paraguay on suspicion he used a fake Paraguayan passport to enter the country for an appearance at a charity event in Asuncion, the country’s capital … The Premier League is scrapping pregame handshakes between players and officials as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Miscellany

Shiffrin set to make return

Three-time reigning World Cup ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who stepped away from the ski racing circuit after her father, Jeff Shiffrin, died in early February after a home accident, was making plans to ready herself for three races next week in Are, Sweden, the country’s leading site for Alpine skiing. The season-ending World Cup finals, where Shiffrin could race as many as five times, are scheduled for March 18 to 22 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, if organizing officials do not cancel the event because of coronavirus concerns … In an interview clip released on Twitter, Andy Murray, the three-time major tennis champion and former No. 1 who hasn’t played a match since the Davis Cup Finals in November, indicated he was hoping to be able to return to competition at the Miami Open in a few weeks, barring a setback. Murray said last month he might need yet another surgery related to the hip problems that led to two procedures …The University of Kentucky permanently revoked ticket privileges for Ashley Lyles, a Wildcats basketball fan, who was shown on a video yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee fan near the end of the Volunteers’ 81-73 comeback victory over the No. 6 Wildcats. Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said “this misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome.” Lyles issued a released statement in which she apologized calling her reaction “unacceptable, period.”

