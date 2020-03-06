Patrice Bergeron’s 30th goal of the season tied the game midway through the second period, but the Panthers, in desperate need of 2 points to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, allowed nothing more, until Krug’s slapper from the high slot, through traffic.

A 2-1 win, on Torey Krug’s goal with 52 seconds left in overtime, pushed the NHL-best Bruins to 43-13-12, and kept them from addressing their 0-7 issue in shootouts.

The Bruins are 15-3-0 in their last 18, from the Jan. 21 game before their midseason bye break.

The visitors needed a strong night from Jaroslav Halak, who made 32 saves and was under fire early and often. He stopped Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov on a breakaway in OT, the best chance for either side in the extra period.

The Panthers (33-26-8), looking for their fifth playoff appearance in 26 seasons and first since 2016, got a stellar outing from backup goalie Chris Driedger. It was his first game since Jan. 16. Missing six weeks with a groin injury and facing the NHL’s top team, he made 25 saves.

The Panthers, 5-10-3 since Feb. 1, had fallen 4 points out of the second wild-card spot in the East, with four Metropolitan Division teams ahead of them.

Other observations:

▪ Buzzing in the first period and quiet in the second, the Bruins were tied with the Panthers, 1-1, after 40 minutes.

▪ Even though the Bruins outshot the home team, 12-4, in the first period, they couldn’t put up a goal. Halak (18 saves through 40 minutes) had to sweat more than a little, particularly in the second, when the Panthers flipped the script (15-5 shots on goal).

▪ Halak’s only goal allowed through 40 was one he likely didn’t see. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar found room on Halak’s blocker side at 6:55 of the second period, with Krug and ex-Hurricane Lucas Wallmark jostling in front. Halak made several ace-quality saves, including a calm denial of a Mike Hoffman deflection five minutes into a scoreless second. He also denied Evgenii Dadonov in front late in the period, the Bruins scrambling in their zone.

▪ The Bruins’ power play, 0 for 3 in Tampa, flubbed its first two chances. But the third try delivered Bergeron’s 30th goal of the season, at 11:00 of the second period. It was not without stress on the Black and Gold.

▪ At 10:46, Dadonov clocked Brandon Carlo in the face with a backward elbow as the Panthers right wing arrived first to a loose puck in the Bruins’ zone. Carlo’s head snapped back and he dropped to the ice. Slow to get up and clearly addled, he glided off the ice with help and missed the remainder of the second period. Carlo did not return for the start of the third, leaving Boston without its best shutdown defenseman.

▪ The call on the ice was “major penalty,” but after an automatic review, referees Brian Pochmara and Marc Joannette reduced it to a two-minute minor. Dadonov brought his arms in tight to his body as he played the puck, raising his elbow. If he was trying to reverse-hit Carlo, it was poorly executed. Intent, a must for a major penalty, was tough to prove there.

▪ If not for the alteration, Bergeron’s tip of Krug’s shot would have left the Bruins 4:46 of power-play time. Instead, it tied the score, made the Bruins 1 for 3 on the man-up, and gave Bergeron his third straight 30-goal season. It is his fifth in the last seven seasons, all since turning 28. He surely will be the last Bruin to wear No. 37.

▪ The Bruins apparently got lucky regarding Ondrej Kase. The new addition was turning in the neutral zone when a fast-moving Dadonov, the Bruins killer, skated through his leg. Kase was called for tripping, the officials making their call after seeing Dadonov fly through the air. Kase went to the room but soon returned with no apparent issue. With the power play, the Panthers didn’t get a scoring chance.

▪ Nick Ritchie, welcome to the Bruins. Ritchie pounded Riley Stillman in his first fight with his new team (eighth of his career; first since March 16, 2018), On the way to the penalty box, he tossed aside his elbow pad.

▪ Penalty merry go-round early in the third: In the first five minutes, Florida’s Frank Vatrano slashed Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie Coyle tripped Florida’s Colton Sceviour, and Vatrano, as he left the box, committed interference on David Krejci. Seconds into the potential Bruins power play, David Pastrnak tripped Barkov. In the ensuing (brief) power plays and four-on-four time, the Bruins nearly made it 2-1 when a puck bounced over Brad Marchand’s stick at the doorstep.

▪ Decent night from Jake DeBrusk, who drew a pair of tripping calls and had an early breakaway, which he ended with a drop pass to a seemingly surprised Kase.

▪ More good work from Lauzon, the rookie getting a chance to earn a job as the No. 6 defenseman. On one rush, he stuck with Panthers captain Barkov from the red line in and picked his pocket as they arrived in the slot.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports