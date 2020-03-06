“We’ve been talking to him for a bit,” manager Ron Roenicke said. "We don’t know when that period will be when he starts up. So, we’re not sure when that period is that he can pitch in games for us.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox signed righthanded pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Thursday morning, though performance bonuses related to innings and days on the active roster could increase his earnings. The Sox are in need of pitching, but it doesn’t appear the club will get a chance to watch McHugh pitch any time soon since he is coming off a flexor strain.

Advertisement

McHugh pitched for the Astros the past six seasons. He went down with the elbow injury in late August of last year, but prior to the injury he served in multiple roles as a starter and reliever.

McHugh made 25-plus starts in each of his first three years with the Astros. His career high in starts (33) came in 2016. McHugh was hurt for much of the 2017 season, making just 12 starts, and in 2018-19 most of his work came out the bullpen. He won’t overpower you with stuff. His fastball sits in the low 90s, and he has averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his career. He’s mainly a fastball/slider pitcher, but he will mix in occasional cutters. The Red Sox value depth and relievers, but you could argue McHugh is needed more in the rotation.

“He can do both,” Roenicke said of McHugh’s ability to start and come out the bullpen. “And he’s willing to do both. So, we’ll kind of get him ramped up, extend him out, and see where he fits in our staff.”

To make room for McHugh, reliever Hector Velazquez was designated for assignment. Velazquez dealt with a bad back last year and had a down season, compiling 5.43 ERA in 56⅓ innings. He struggled with command, walking 4.5 batters per nine innings. As a result, he was optioned to Pawtucket twice. In Velazquez’s first two seasons with the Sox, however, he had a 3.12 ERA in 109⅔ innings.

Advertisement

Timing off

After dealing with an ankle injury for much of the spring, Xander Bogaerts got his first start at shortstop Thursday in the 5-0 loss to the Astros. He was the designated hitter on Wednesday in a loss to the Tigers.

Bogaerts is still looking to find his rhythm at the plate. In his first four at-bats of the spring — two Wednesday and two Thursday — Bogaerts struck out each time. Much of his work this spring has come in the batting cage, so getting his timing back is obviously a progression.

“[Bogaerts], his four at-bats, I’m sure they’ll get better,” Roenicke said. “[I thought he was] fine [in the field]. I didn’t really see anything that led me to believe that anything was going on.”

Bogaerts is close to being on a normal schedule again. He will get the day off Friday, then be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Trip canceled

As a precaution because of the coronavirus, The Jimmy Fund canceled its annual trip to Fort Myers. The cancer patients were scheduled to be at JetBlue Park and be with the players on Saturday. The hope is to schedule a visit to Florida for the patients in September.

Advertisement

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack