“We can certainly play better than we did in Montreal,” coach Bruce Arena said on the team’s website. "This week, being home for the first time this year, and having a game under out belts, we’re going to be better.”

Following a season-opening 2-1 loss at Montreal last Saturday, the Revolution will look to get back on track in their home opener.

With both teams looking for their first win of the season, the Revolution will host the Chicago Fire Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Top striker Carles Gil will miss the game with a foot injury. The team is hopeful that Gil, the reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year, will return soon.

“He is a creator,” midfielder Diego Fagundez said on the website. “He was our MVP last year and you know why.”

In Gil’s absence, Arena has liked the effort put forth by Fagundez and Gustavo Bou.

“[Fagundez] has gotten to play in the central part of the midfield,” Arena said. “I think they’ve done well and we’ll see this week.”

Led by first-year coach Raphael Wicky, the Fire fell at Seattle in their opener last Sunday. Robert Beric scored Chicago’s goal in his first MLS game.

“I think they’ll probably keep the same lineup,” Revolution defender Andrew Farrell said on the website. “No matter who they play, we’re going to have to be ready.”

Arena said Chicago outplayed Seattle for a half despite the loss. Chicago’s attack is dangerous.

“They showed me a lot of good things,” Arena said. “They attack from multiple positions on the field, so we’re going to have to be at our best defensively to stop them.”

New England beat Chicago, 2-1, last year at home after going winless in the seven previous meetings. The Revolution play at home in four of their next five games.

“It was great to see the fans in Montreal,” Fagundez said. “Of course, playing at home is going to be different. We just can’t wait to get out there.”