BREAKDOWN: Eduardo Rodriguez got the start and went four innings giving up two earned runs. The Braves took a 3-2 lead in the seventh, but the Sox battled back in the top half of the eighth and went up, 4-2. But a four-run eighth essentially put the game away.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Rusney Castillo was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

NEXT GAME: Saturday is a split squad. The Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park on NESN. The Sox also travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies. Both games start at 1:05 p.m.

Julian McWilliams

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack