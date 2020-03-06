▪ If Brady leaves the Patriots, it will go down as the biggest non-game-related Boston sports story since Babe Ruth was sold to the Yankees more than 100 years ago. Brady leaving is bigger than Spygate, Deflategate, and the LeRoux Coup at Fenway. It’s bigger than the sudden deaths of Reggie Lewis, Len Bias, and Harry Agganis. Bigger than the Braves leaving Boston. Bigger than the trading of Nomar and Mookie Betts. Bigger than Haywood Sullivan forgetting to mail Carlton Fisk a contract. Bigger than Bobby Orr going to the Black Hawks. Bigger than Bill Parcells to the Jets and Ted Williams going off to war twice. Bigger than the trade that brought Bill Russell to Boston. There can be no doubt. Tom leaving will be our biggest (non-game) sports story since the selling of the Bambino.

▪ I’m hungry to hear from truth-teller Tom Brady Sr., always a go-to guy in matters involving TB12. When we read that a source close to Tom Brady reports that a phone call this past week between Tom and Bill Belichick “didn’t go well,” aren’t you pretty sure the source is Tom Brady Sr.? TB12′s dad wants the best for his son and has been a much better quote than TB12 through the years. Tom Sr. five years ago told author Mark Leibovich "it will end badly'' for Tom in New England. Eight years ago, Tom Sr. came clean and acknowledged the family’s bitterness over the way Tommy was handled by Michigan coach Lloyd Carr back in the 20th century. "It’s a pretty sore spot,'' Senior told Sports Illustrated. "He wasn’t treated very kindly by the head coach.'' Oh, and let’s not forget Tom Sr. unloaded with both barrels on Roger Goodell after Deflategate. Tom Sr. called the commissioner a liar and told a California radio station, "Somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.''

▪ Can Chris Sale just go for the Tommy John surgery and get it over with? It’s as if the Red Sox are embarrassed about rushing to extend his contract (five years, $145 million, starting now) last spring and now want to pretend there’s nothing wrong. Are we going to watch Sale stagger through another 6-11, 4.40 season while his inevitable surgery waits another year? The 2020 Red Sox season is toast. Get this over with.

▪ Yes, there are thousands of 2020 Red Sox tickets featuring the image of outfielder Mookie Betts. Mookie was one of seven Sox stars featured when the tickets were printed.

▪ I am not a fan of retiring Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 Celtics jersey. The Celtics already have too many numbers up in the rafters and should be more selective. Great as he was, Garnett played only six seasons here and won only one championship. Sorry, not enough. The best comp for KG is the late Dennis Johnson, who played seven seasons here, won two championships, and still had his No. 3 retired. Garnett was a more impactful Celtic than DJ, but overall, the teams of the KG era underachieved. A better candidate than KG would be Danny Ainge, who played eight seasons here, won two championships, and has run the team for 17 years. Garnett is a little bit like Chris Sale in our market: Fans overrate him because they love the way he carries himself. That said, retiring the late Ed Macauley’s No. 22 was a more egregious mistake than KG’s. Macauley played only six years in Boston and never won a championship. He was a very good player, but his greatest contribution to the Celtics was the fact he was part of the trade that brought Bill Russell to Boston.

▪ An award presented to David Ortiz by Massachusetts General Hospital fetched $750 at Ortiz’s estate sale in Weston last weekend. More than 250 fans lined up and some purchased boxes of detergent and cereal. Weston police set out cones for traffic and parking control. Could Big Papi maybe dial things down for a while? And please, no more Baghdad Bob speeches promoting the gospel of Red Sox ownership.

▪ Can everyone just stop with the “Mr. Kraft” BS? Nelson Mandela and Jonas Salk didn’t get this kind of reverential treatment. I remember when "Mr. Kraft,'' a.k.a. "Robert,'' a.k.a. “RKK” was simply Bob Kraft, local paper guy who owned the Boston Lobsters. Same way I remember when Stevie Wonder was "Little Stevie Wonder.''

▪ QUIZ: Name four schools that have been eligible for every NCAA men’s basketball tournament, but have never played in the tournament (answer below).

▪ Running out the clock is the best strategy for sports folks under investigation. Major League Baseball’s reluctance to release findings on the Red Sox 2018 cheating allegations (the Sox investigation is now officially longer than the Astros investigation, which was far more serious), looks like it’s taken from the NFL’s playbook regarding the Spygate II charges levied against New England last year. Time passes and everybody forgets about the whole matter. Endless delay has also been a friend to Kraft and his powerhouse Orchids of Asia defense team. But that one’s not over, either. There will be new arguments in the Kraft case in Florida in May.

▪ I never heard of the Presidents’ Trophy (most points in the NHL regular season) until the Bruins won it in 2013-14. It has not exactly been a good luck charm for Stanley Cup hopefuls. The 2013-14 Bruins were beaten in the second round by the Canadiens. Last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Tampa Bay Lightning, were erased in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruins are front-runners for the Prez Trophy this year. Good or bad?

▪ David Price. This guy. Price has not gone full Carl Crawford yet, but he’s telling everyone how much he’s loving the Dodger life, while reminding folks how much he hated the Boston Baseball Experience. "I really couldn’t be happier,'' Price told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Price made a big deal about how nobody in the LA media bothered him with a question after his first spring training throwing session with the Dodgers. "I couldn’t believe it,'' Price exclaimed. "It’s such a big difference from Boston to here. Really, it’s night and day.'' Swell. Wonder if my LA brethren is insulted?

▪ New England schools with the best shot of making it into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament: Boston University, Harvard, Vermont, Providence.

▪ Thirty-year-old Red Sox pitching candidate Chris Mazza is remotely related to the great Joe DiMaggio. According to Mazza, the Yankee Clipper was his grandmother’s cousin. Mazza told the Fort Myers News-Press that he met Joe D. at a family picnic a quarter of a century ago. Mazza pitched eight years in the minors for the Mets, Twins, and Marlins organizations before getting a call to the bigs with the Mets last season.

▪ The death last month of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak reminded me of the Red Sox opener in Baltimore in April of 1989 when the Orioles beat the Sox, 5-4, in 11 innings. Mubarak attended along with president George H.W. Bush and Ted Williams. There are baseballs in circulation that contain the signatures of all three men.

▪ Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day, just as it was 50 years ago when Bobby Orr flew through the air after potting the winning goal against the St. Louis Blues to bring the Stanley Cup home to Boston. Orr participated in an NHL Network commemorative documentary along with teammates Phil Esposito, Gerry Cheevers, Derek Sanderson, Ken Hodge, Johnny Bucyk, and coach Harry Sinden. Titled, “The 1970 Boston Bruins — Big, Bad and Bobby,” the film is scheduled to air on the NHL Network at 8 p.m. April 6.

▪ Quiz answer: St. Francis, Army, The Citadel, William & Mary













Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.