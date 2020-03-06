“You just kept waiting like, ‘Where’s the rest of the team?’” said reliever Heath Hembree. “No offense [to the new players]. … [But] the last three, four years, it’s been the majority of the same guys here in the clubhouse. You just kind of get used to seeing the same faces. I’m like, ‘When are they going to show up?’ But they’re somewhere else.”

As returning Red Sox players arrived in Fort Myers this year, it didn’t take long to feel the magnitude of the change inside of their clubhouse. A roster that had enjoyed incredible stability over the previous four seasons had changed in drastic fashion.

Advertisement

The offseason departures of Mookie Betts, David Price, Brock Holt, and Rick Porcello – and the absence of second baseman Dustin Pedroia – contributes to what some see as a profound change in the Red Sox clubhouse. Yet that’s not the only marker of turnover.

Under former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, roster change occurred incrementally. He wasn’t shy about adding stars to his roster, but such moves often came as finishing touches to a roster that remained largely unchanged under his stewardship.

Entering both 2018 and 2019, the Sox featured just one new face on their 40-man roster at the start of spring training games – J.D. Martinez in 2018, and Colten Brewer in 2019. That conservative approach to roster change allowed for a remarkable feeling of familiarity to take shape over a multi-year cycle.

In Dombrowski’s four offseasons in charge of the Red Sox roster, the team added no more than four new players to the 40-man roster. During those four winters – spanning the 2015-16 offseason and running through 2018-19 – the Sox added a total of 10 players to their 40-man roster from outside the organization in offseason moves.

Advertisement

By the start of spring training games this year, the Sox had added 11 new players from outside the organization under Bloom this winter – one more than Dombrowski added in his four offseasons. Bloom brought on position players Jonathan Araúz, José Peraza, Kevin Pillar, Kevin Plawecki, and Alex Verdugo, and pitchers Austin Brice, Matt Hall, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martin Pérez, and Jeffrey Springs.

Additionally, the team opened spring training games with 27 non-roster invitees – more than in any other camp since the team moved to JetBlue Park in 2012. Since the start of Grapefruit League games, the team has added two more newcomers to its 40-man roster: righthanders Phillips Valdez and Collin McHugh.

“It’s just kind of the way it’s gone this offseason. It is definitely a different feel,” said reliever Brandon Workman, who is in his seventh big league camp with the Sox. “It’s been the same guys for about three or four years now – but I feel like that was kind of rare. Nobody else was doing that.”

Indeed, the continuity of the Red Sox was something of an outlier in a game that has seen 40-man roster churn become a staple of how teams do business. Nonetheless, there has been an adjustment – along with some early-camp struggles for players to successfully connect names and faces for several of their new teammates.

“It’s just kind of a different vibe. … You kind of think, ‘Where’s that veteran presence? Maybe that’s more my area now than it used to be,’” observed Hembree, who is in his sixth spring with the Sox. “When I first got here, it was [David] Ortiz. He was here, [David] Price showed up, Hanley [Ramirez] was around, Rick [Porcello] has been here. … It’s the nature of the game. Older guys filter out, new guys come in.”

Advertisement

Heath Hembree had a 3.86 ERA in 45 appearances in 2019. Michael Reaves/Getty

The high volume of new faces resulted in the need for physical change to the players’ workplace. The team opened camp with 67 players, resulting in the need for unprecedented measures to accommodate the crowd.

The Sox installed a pair of position player lockers along the side of the room in front of a door, and when that proved inadequate to accommodate the team’s growing ranks, they placed two temporary lockers – one for Valdez, one for outfielder Cesar Puello – in the middle of the half of the clubhouse occupied by position players.

Multiple veterans remarked on the fact that the changes to the clubhouse offered evidence of the direction of the game. New Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hasn’t been shy about the idea of turning over the back end of the roster in search of even slight upgrades to the organization’s depth. In many ways, the Sox are joining the many teams who take such an aggressive approach to roster change after years of existing as an outlier.

“In the game now, it’s a revolving door,” agreed first baseman Mitch Moreland, who re-signed with the Red Sox and is participating in his fourth spring in Fort Myers. “I guess it’s just like anywhere else. Things are going to change.”

Advertisement

Things have changed – and continue to do so. The Red Sox made their first round of cuts in camp this week, reassigning five players (pitchers Daniel McGrath, Bobby Poyner, Bryan Mata, and Denyi Reyes and first baseman Tommy Joseph) to minor league camp, thus allowing the club to remove the temporary lockers in the middle of the room and move Valdez and Puello to lockers along the walls.

But after those cuts slightly thinned the clubhouse crowd, the club signed McHugh on Thursday. In all likelihood, his arrival won’t be the last of the spring or season.

Even so, while the organization has transformed from stable to fluid – and there have been physical changes to the space where players spend their time – holdovers insist that it’s possible to exaggerate the notion of a changing clubhouse dynamic. In less than three weeks, the start of the season will offer a familiar structure that will smooth out some of the sense of transition.

“Everyone is going to think or assume that there should be a different feel because a couple of our players were traded. Obviously, they’re big-name players, so everyone is going to assume something is different,” observed Jackie Bradley Jr., who is in his eighth Red Sox big league camp. “But we’re still the same guys and we’ve just got to go about our business the right way. I think once games start, all the extra stuff will go away. It’s a very routine-oriented sport. Once we get back in the routine of things, everything kind of lines itself up.”

Advertisement

Perhaps. But even if that happens, it is clear that the line will be composed of very different parts, a fact that has been obvious each day inside the Red Sox spring training clubhouse.

Roster demographics A look at the composition of the Red Sox roster at the start of spring training in recent years. Camp members Non-Roster Invitees New to organization 40-man, new to org 2020 67 27 20 11 2019 59 20 6 1 2018 56 16 3 1 2017 57 17 11 4 2016 56 16 11 4 2015 57 17 16 9 2014 57 17 12 6 2013 59 19 18 10 2012 65 23 23 7 SOURCES : Red Sox/Alex Speier





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.