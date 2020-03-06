Krug, gliding backward from the top of the circle to the high slot, waited for defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to slide in front of netminder Chris Driedger, then unleashed a top-shelf slapper, spread his arms wide, and jumped into the arms of a joyous David Pastrnak.

SUNRISE, Fla. — This version of the Bruins, the one gearing up for another lengthy playoff run, is capable of submitting a B-grade effort on the road, against a desperate-and-talented club, and still coming away with 2 points. They rolled out of here with a pair Thursday, following their 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers. Jaroslav Halak’s 32 saves and Patrice Bergeron’s 30th goal of the seasonkept the Bruins in lockstep with the hungry Cats, until Torey Krug’s winner ended things with 52 seconds left in OT.

Advertisement

“If we can win with that game,” said Krug, “it’s the sign of a really good team.”

Good teams clean up after their worst performances, and Boston, after losing clunkers to Vancouver and Calgary (outscored, 14-5), has won four in a row. After beating Dallas at home, the Bruins beat the Islanders, Lightning, and Panthers on the road, and allowed two goals in those three games.

“We weren’t able to execute a whole lot of plays,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, whose team improved to 43-13-12, 2 points shy of their third-straight 100-point season.

The Bruins are 15-3-0 in their last 18, from the Jan. 21 game before their midseason bye break.

They also got a boost from newcomer Nick Ritchie, who pounded Florida’s Riley Stillman in his first fight in Black and Gold.

The Bruins didn’t get everything they wanted Thursday.

For one, the Lightning, one of their only competitors for the Presidents’ Trophy and Saturday’s opponents at TD Garden, submitted a 4-0 win over the Canadiens. And the Bruins lost shutdown defenseman Brandon Carlo, who left at 10:46 of the second period after taking an elbow to the face from Evgenii Dadonov.

Advertisement

Carlo, dropped to the ice by the reverse shot as they skated into a loose puck, was slow to get up and leave the ice, logging 10:24.

Cassidy called it an upper-body injury, adding the club would have a "better idea in the morning if it’s something more serious, like a concussion, but right now we just don’t know.”

Dadonov was initially whistled for a major, but officials reduced it to a minor after an automatic review.

“It’s still an elbow to the head and a pretty good one,” Cassidy said. “The player didn’t return and he’s bloodied. I don’t know if intent necessarily matters in these things sometimes. It’s just, what’s the end result? Like a high stick, guys get four minutes all the time … What can you do?”

Without its top shutdown defenseman and a capable puck-mover for the final 29 minutes, Boston had a bit more trouble keeping plays alive in the offensive zone, and loaded Charlie McAvoy (27:37) with minutes and gave Zdeno Chara (23:13) extra work. The Panthers had a few extra opportunities but put nothing more on the board.

A large chunk of credit goes to Halak, whose best save was a breakaway denial of Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in OT. The Slovak stopper has given Cassidy every reason to remain confident in whomever he rolls out there. Tuukka Rask, who will start Saturday against the Lightning, leads NHL goaltenders in save percentage (.928; 30 or more appearances). Halak (.919) is ninth.

Advertisement

“Good for Jaro,” Cassidy said of Halak, who allowed a Weegar goal through a screen at 6:55 of the second. “He had a hiccup a few weeks back. He seems to have found his game now.”

The Bruins didn’t have five minutes of power-play time to cash in on the elbow to Carlo, but they didn’t need it. Fourteen seconds into the penalty, at 11:00 of the second, Bergeron tipped home a Krug shot to tie the game.

It gave the Bruins a 1-for-4 finish on the PP, and gave Bergeron his third straight 30-goal season. It is his fifth in the last seven seasons, all since turning 28. He is two shy of his career high in goals (32), reached last year.

He will surely be the last Bruin to wear No. 37.

The Panthers (33-26-8), looking for their fifth playoff appearance in 26 seasons and first since 2016, got a stellar outing from Driedger (26 saves). It was the backup’s first game since Jan. 16. Missing six weeks with a groin injury and facing the NHL’s top team, he submitted an admirable effort.

The Panthers, 5-10-3 since Feb. 1, are 4 points out of the second wild-card spot in the East, with four Metropolitan Division teams ahead of them.

Advertisement

“I didn’t think we had our best,” Cassidy said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They’re desperate to get in.”

The Bruins are in, no doubt. The question is how far they’ll go, and how often they’ll be able to summon that A-grade effort, the kind that leaves them the last ones standing in June.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports