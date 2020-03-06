Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open that starts next week will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches at the combined men’s and women’s tournament in the Southern California desert. The measures were announced by tournament organizers, who are offering fans uneasy about the coronavirus a refund for this year’s event or a credit for next year. The event runs March 11-22.

In what was believed to be the first United States sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus, Yeshiva University beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in an NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball tournament game Friday at an empty gym at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The scene included players on each team’s bench cheering and chanting “De-fense!” to make up for the lack of fans. Only players, referees, employees and media members were present in the 1,100-seat Goldfarb Gymnasium, so the official attendance was 0. “It was definitely different, but our guys on the bench really made up for it,” Yeshiva coach Elliott Steinmetz said of the 102-78 win. “The energy on the bench was absolutely awesome, and I think it really carried the guys on the court in a big way.”

Golf

Woods will miss The Players Championship

The strongest field of the year at The Players Championship will be without the biggest draw in golf. Tiger Woods isn’t playing. Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries. His agent, Mark Steinberg at Excel Sports Management, said in a text, “Back just not ready. Not long term concern.” Woods has played only two times this year, a tie for ninth at Torrey Pines and last place at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. Woods shot 76-77 on the weekend at Riviera in the Pacific chill and said his back was a little stiff.

Baseball

Yankees’ Judge has broken rib

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup. Manager Aaron Boone said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season. Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn’t played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder. Judge underwent about a dozen tests, including and MRI plus CT and bone scans, to determine the source of his pain.

Mets reassign Tebow to minor league camp

Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the Mets after going 2 for 13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.

Basketball

Lakers add G Waiters for postseason push

The Lakers signed guard Dion Waiters for their postseason push. The Western Conference-leading Lakers made the move before they hosted the NBA-leading Bucks. Waiters is an eight-year NBA veteran who had been a free agent since Memphis waived him last month, three days after acquiring him from Miami in the three-team trade that landed Andre Iguodala with the Heat … The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games … The NBA Players Association has begun looking for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts, the first woman to lead a union for any of the major US pro sports leagues. She is midway through her second and what will be her final four-year term and is set to hold office until 2022.

UConn’s Walker, Auriemma honored

UConn junior Megan Walker was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, an award won by a Huskies player in each of the league’s seven seasons. Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was honored as the AAC’s Coach of the Year for the sixth time after leading the No. 5 Huskies (26-3, 16-0 American) to another undefeated conference season. UConn has won all 136 league games since the conference formed in 2013.

Auto racing

Newman back at the track, but just to support racing team

Ryan Newman was back at the track Friday, sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway. It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago. ‘‘It’s great to be alive,’’ Newman said. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.” The harrowing crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. To the shock of almost everyone, the 42-year-old Newman walked out of a hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and said Friday he feels “fine’’ during a short interview as he walked to his hauler. Newman said he was at the track this weekend to provide support the Roush Fenway Racing team, including Ross Chastain, who has driven his car the past few weeks. He said he has “no idea” when he would return to racing and looked forward to taking advantage of having a different vantage point of the team.

Miscellany

Henri Richard, Canadiens great, dead at 84

Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84. The Canadiens announced the death of the Hall of Famer on Twitter, calling him “one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors.” Richard had Alzheimer’s disease … Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by late team doctor Richard Strauss … American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that he was exonerated of a doping offense.