The Pro Day slate begins this week, a stretch that’s undoubtedly one of Bill Belichick’s favorite team-building exercises. ( To get a reminder, check out this piece from Jim McBride on Belichick on the road last March .) Belichick has a few other team-building questions to tackle over the next few weeks, but the chance to get out on the road, get a look at some prospects and size them up as potential Patriots is an annual Belichick tradition this time of year. So pack up your Johns Hopkins lacrosse pullovers and Vineyard Vines gear — here’s our guess as to where Belichick’s itinerary will take him over next three weeks, as well as some of the more notable Pro Days on the schedule.

Auburn: Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson has been mentioned as an early possibility, and would be a great way for Belichick to kick off his Pro Day tour. A versatile big man, he had 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over the course of his career with the Tigers.

March 11

Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Wisconsin: Lots of possibilities here, and the guess is that Belichick leans on his assistants and scouts heavily here. I’d look for Dante Scarnecchia to pop up somewhere along the line here — the former offensive line coach is reportedly going to serve in an advisory role best suited for days like this one. For what it’s worth, he won’t last until No. 23, but Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb should put on a show in Norman.

March 12

Clemson, Oregon: Big day. There are a bunch of possibilities at Clemson, but there’s also been plenty of talk about Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. The guess? This could be one of those days where we see Josh McDaniels show up in Eugene.

Justin Herbert led Oregon to a win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

March 13

Michigan: The Wolverines are probably the team of choice here, for a few possibilities, including offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, who might be a fit at guard (especially if Joe Thuney leaves). Of course, Belichick could make a weekend of it in Eastern Maryland — he’ll be getting the key to city on Annapolis the next day — so this could also be a destination for Scarnecchia.

March 16

Arizona State, Vanderbilt: Back on the road. Tough call here, as he’s been cozy with both programs over the years. He was a good friend of former ASU coach Todd Graham, and the Patriots went after N’Keal Harry in the first round last year, an ASU product. (Could they go back-to-back Arizona State receivers with Brandon Aiyuk a late first-round possibility?) Then again, he also has deep roots in Nashville, as his father was a former assistant with the Commodores. We’ll say Nashville.

March 17

Arizona, Fresno State, Penn State: Belichick has past connections to all three schools, but if we’re comparing talent, the guess here is Happy Valley. (Edge defender Yetur Gross-Matos?) The other thing to keep in mind here is that the new league year opens the next day — the coach could be more inclined to stay home for the next day or two as needed and put his focus elsewhere.

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. Barry Reeger/Associated Press

March 18

Boston College, Georgia: If history holds, the Patriots will have at least one assistant at The Heights for BC Pro Day. (Maybe running backs coach Ivan Fears to take a closer look at A.J. Dillon?) But with a steady stream of talent at UGA, our guess is that if Belichick is on the road, he shows up in Athens, like last year.

March 23

Iowa: There’s no elite tight-end talent in Iowa City like last year, but given the depth of the relationship between Belichick and Kirk Ferentz, it wouldn’t surprise if the Patriots’ coach showed up. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa are considered the best of the bunch for the Hawkeyes this year.

March 24

Alabama: Easiest choice. Based on history and his friendship with Nick Saban, this one is a slam dunk. Could safety Xavier McKinney be on New England’s radar, despite an “awkward” interview at the combine? And while wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is probably a pipe dream, it’ll be fun to watch his workout.

March 25

Baylor, Dayton, Navy: One of the biggest days on the calendar. Belichick won’t be able to be at all three obviously, but there are a few prospects for New Englanders to keep an eye on. There’s BU wide receiver Denzel Mims (who lit up the 3-cone at the combine) and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman to consider. And he’s always going to monitor the Navy workouts, at least in some form or fashion. While odds say he’ll choose Trautman, he might try and deliberately keep it quiet to throw people off the scent. (Ohio State, Maryland, Minnesota, and North Carolina State are also all scheduled for March 25.)

Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. JOSEPH C. GARZA/Associated Press

March 27

Florida State: While he might not necessarily show up in Tallahassee, this will mark the start of the Florida portion of the schedule. FSU is on the 27th, South Florida is the 30th, the University of Florida is the 31st, Miami and Florida International are on April 1, and Florida Atlantic is April 2. Belichick might not be at all of them, but our guess is that given some of the alternatives through this stretch, he’s at least two.

April 1

Miami, Notre Dame, Texas: If Belichick is still on his Florida swing, he’ll be in Miami like he was two years ago. If not, you can guarantee he’ll be at one of the others. Notre Dame offers plenty of prospects — including wide receiver Chase Claypool — but maybe the most intriguing is defensive back/special teamer Alohi Gilman, a high-character, ex-Navy guy who can do a little bit of everything. Toss in a stellar 3-cone time, and he feels like a typical late-round Belichick pick.

April 3

LSU: Lots of talent in Baton Rouge means LSU is a priority stop for the coach. Safety Grant Delpit and running back/Swiss Army Knife Clyde Edwards-Helaire are two guys who stand out as possible fits in Foxborough down the road. I’d also imagine that — at least for intel when it comes to 2020 and beyond — they’d be curious to see Joe Burrow go through his paces.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.