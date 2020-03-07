A driver died early Saturday morning in a fiery car crash on Route 3 in Weymouth, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The crash was reported about 2:14 a.m. in an area south of exit 16 where state troopers found a 2019 Dodge Charger had rolled onto the median and caught fire, according to police.
State Police say the driver was heading south on Route 3 when the car went off the road’s left shoulder.
The driver, who was alone in the car, was trapped inside and died at the scene, according to the statement. Authorities have not identified the victim.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.