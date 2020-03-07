A driver died early Saturday morning in a fiery car crash on Route 3 in Weymouth, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The crash was reported about 2:14 a.m. in an area south of exit 16 where state troopers found a 2019 Dodge Charger had rolled onto the median and caught fire, according to police.

State Police say the driver was heading south on Route 3 when the car went off the road’s left shoulder.