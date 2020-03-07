True to form, gusty winds in the first weekend in March will scatter the remains of a light snowfall and bring in the promise of warmer days ahead.

After less than an inch of snow in Boston overnight — the highest snowfall was recorded in Dighton, with 2.6 inches — blustery conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, with wind speeds of 15 to 18 miles per hour and gusts up to 33, according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect with up to a foot of water in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, forecasters said.