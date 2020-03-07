True to form, gusty winds in the first weekend in March will scatter the remains of a light snowfall and bring in the promise of warmer days ahead.
After less than an inch of snow in Boston overnight — the highest snowfall was recorded in Dighton, with 2.6 inches — blustery conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, with wind speeds of 15 to 18 miles per hour and gusts up to 33, according to the National Weather Service.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect with up to a foot of water in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, forecasters said.
Temperatures will likely rise to about 41 degrees before dropping to about 28 overnight, forecasters said.
Warmer days are near at hand, with Sunday expected to reach 53 and Monday 62, according to the weather service. Winds are expected to calm to under 10 miles per hour.
Highs are likely to approach 59 Tuesday, 56 Wednesday, 47 Thursday, and 50 Friday, forecasters said.
Rain could come late Tuesday and Wednesday nights as well as Friday, according to the weather service.