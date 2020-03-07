Harvard University announced Friday that it has canceled its admitted students weekend set for April and replace it with online events due to coronavirus concerns, according to university officials.

Instead of hosting “Visitas" on campus, Harvard will hold a “Virtual Visitas,” dean of admissions and financial aid William R. Fitzsimmons said in a statement. Programming was scheduled to be held from April 18-20.

“We are in the midst of assembling an exciting series of online events for a Virtual Visitas that will allow them to explore all that Harvard has to offer,” Fitzsimmons said in the statement. “Rather than be confined to three days, these videos and sessions will be available to all admitted students throughout the month of April.”