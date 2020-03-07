Harvard University announced Friday that it has canceled its admitted students weekend set for April and replace it with online events due to coronavirus concerns, according to university officials.
Instead of hosting “Visitas" on campus, Harvard will hold a “Virtual Visitas,” dean of admissions and financial aid William R. Fitzsimmons said in a statement. Programming was scheduled to be held from April 18-20.
“We are in the midst of assembling an exciting series of online events for a Virtual Visitas that will allow them to explore all that Harvard has to offer,” Fitzsimmons said in the statement. “Rather than be confined to three days, these videos and sessions will be available to all admitted students throughout the month of April.”
Advertisement
He made the decision with guidance from state officials, Center for Disease Control and Prevention officials, and university officials, Fitzsimmons said in the statement.
Harvard’s action follows a similar precaution announced by its Cambridge neighbor, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT
announced Thursday that it canceled its admitted students weekend, which was scheduled to be held from April 16-19.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.