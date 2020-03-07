Trips at Logan carry a $3.25 surcharge, allowed under a law that empowered the Massachusetts Port Authority to add extra taxes on ride-hailing trips. That power would extend to all of the state’s airports, as part of an amendment added to the gas tax bill that was passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives Wednesday night.

But with the busy summer travel season about to kick in, it may soon cost a few more dollars to catch a ride at these other airports, too.

Logan International Airport has for several years enjoyed a financial benefit that other, much smaller airports in Massachusetts have gone without: the ability to slap a fee on Uber and Lyft trips bringing passengers to and from their flights.

Other airports have felt it’s unfair that only Massport-run airports were allowed to add fees, said state Representative Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth, who pushed for the amendment. Fernandes noted that four such airports are located on the Cape and Islands.

“After Logan Airport, Nantucket has the busiest airport in all of Massachusetts,” Fernandes said. “It’s part of my job to make sure businesses and my region generally are empowered with the same rights as the rest of the state.”

The amendment is yet another charge for ride-hailing companies within the gas tax bill. Uber and Lyft had already taken issue with a proposal to boost fees on most trips statewide from 20 cents to $1.20, and barring the companies from passing the fee on to riders.

The two companies declined to comment on the airport amendment.

The bill must still be approved by the Senate and Governor Charlie Baker to become law. The Senate has said it will likely take up transportation issues later this spring.

The number of passengers the airport change would affect is minuscule compared to Logan, which topped 40 million passenger trips last year. By contrast, Nantucket Memorial Airport ranked second in the state at 127,00, aided largely by seasonal flights from JetBlue, Delta, and United Airlines.

Still, revenue from a ride-hailing fee could be significant for these airport operations, said Noah Karberg, the Nantucket airport’s assistant manager. He estimated that the airport could generate about $80,000 in annual revenue from using the same fee as Logan.

“Without the ability to charge Uber and the like, it’s not only an unequal playing field, but it’s also the general local tax base that’s subsidizing the operations,” because the town owns the airport, he said.

Karberg said Nantucket officials have already implemented one policy for Uber and Lyft that is similar to Logan’s: consolidating all pickups and drop-offs into a parking lot to cut down on congestion at the curb.

While the Logan pickup and drop-off system requires passengers to walk several minutes to get to the central parking garage, Nantucket’s small campus makes this policy less controversial. It’s only a 75-yard walk between the terminal curb to the parking area.

Massport also owns Worcester Regional Airport and Hanscom Field and could charge fees there under current law, but does not, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.