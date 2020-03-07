A Haverhill man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his SUV crashed into a Groveland home Saturday morning.
Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said the 19-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered a medical issue while driving south on Route 97 when his Ford Explorer veered off the road and into the side of a School Street home.
A resident of the home was in the room where the car crashed through but was not seriously injured. That person was treated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital, according to a statement from the Groveland Police Department.
“They were shaken up,” Valentine said.
A 911 caller reported the crash about 9:57 a.m. Saturday. First responders arrived to find the driver, whom authorities did not identify, trapped inside the car.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free him, according to the statement. He was out of the car within 10 minutes.
The house sustained significant damage but remains structurally stable, according to the statement.