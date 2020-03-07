A Haverhill man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his SUV crashed into a Groveland home Saturday morning.

Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said the 19-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered a medical issue while driving south on Route 97 when his Ford Explorer veered off the road and into the side of a School Street home.

A resident of the home was in the room where the car crashed through but was not seriously injured. That person was treated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital, according to a statement from the Groveland Police Department.