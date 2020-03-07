At the Smithfield Avenue Nursery School, where she works, officials are tracing with whom she had contact since being exposed to the virus, the Department of Health said.

The woman, in her 60s, is at home with mild symptoms. She was not named.

PROVIDENCE -- A woman who works at a Pawtucket nursery school contracted the coronavirus after she had direct contact in late February with a person in New York with a confirmed case, Rhode Island health officials announced Friday night.

That contact tracing includes children and adults, health officials said. However, they noted that initial studies of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, indicate that the virus does not affect children as severely as adults.

All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with the woman are being instructed to confine themselves to their homes for 14 days.

The woman is the fourth person with a connection to Rhode Island that has tested positive for the virus.

Unlike the first three cases, this infection is not connected to the school trip to Europe, including Italy, taken last month by students and staff of Saint Raphael’s Academy, a Catholic high school in Pawtucket. A man in his 40s who is a staff member at the school, as well as a female teenage student, both tested positive for Covid-19 after returning and falling ill. In addition, a Saint Raphael Academy teacher who lives in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, tested positive for the illness.

This latest case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

About 210 people are now under quarantine in Rhode Island because of the coronavirus, health officials said.

Coronavirus tests are pending for 13 people, and test results have come back negative for 17 people, officials said.

