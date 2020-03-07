The employees and officials, including Town Manager Tony Mazzucco, attended an event at a private residence last Sunday when they came in contact with the resident who has since tested positive for the virus, officials said .

NORWOOD — Eleven town employees and officials have been in close contact with a resident who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the illness associated with the novel coronavirus, and will self-quarantine for 14 days, officials announced at a news conference Friday night.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is not a town employee or town official. The case is one of the existing cases already announced by the state Norwood Health Director Sigalle Reiss said the news conference.

Mazzucco and the 10 other town officials who attended the event will self-quarantine at home until 14 days have elapsed since the end of the event last Sunday afternoon.

Mazzucco developed cold-like symptoms this week and as a result, out of an abundance of caution, he was tested for COVID-19 Friday evening, according to the release.

Coronavirus can be contracted via close contact, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within approximately 6 feet of an infected person for a prolonged period of time.

Most of the eight cases identified in Massachusetts to date emerged after a meeting of the tech giant Biogen’s leadership team at a hotel in Boston last week. Three Boston residents and two Norfolk County residents who were all at the meeting all tested positive at the state’s laboratory, with the results sent to the CDC for further confirmation. Three other cases — one each in Norfolk, Suffolk and Middlesex counties that were the result of international travel — had no obvious connection to Norwood.













