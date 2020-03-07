Iran says 21 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 145. More than 1,000 infections were also confirmed overnight totaling some 5,823 cases nationwide.

Iran has the vast majority of cases in the Mideast. The capital, Tehran, has the most infections, with more than 1,500 cases, followed by the Shiite holy city of Qom with 668 and the northern province of Mazandaran with 606.

South Korea — the hardest-hit country after China — reported 448 new cases on Saturday for a total of 7,041. South Korea also reported four more deaths, raising the death toll to 48.