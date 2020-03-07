Coronavirus resources
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health added five new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, to its tally of positive test results.
The additional cases bring the total in Massachusetts to 13. That includes one case that was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 12 others that have been confirmed by the state lab and are awaiting further confirmation by the CDC.
A DPH spokeswoman did not immediately return an email about the genesis of the new cases.
The additional cases follow a large group of tests administered yesterday to employees of the biotech giant Biogen who attended a company event at a Boston hotel last week. At least five Massachusetts cases of COVID-19 emerged from that event, as well as at least four more among people who later returned home around the country and overseas.
Dozens of Biogen employees who attended the event were tested yesterday at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in a special facility erected in an ambulance bay.
It was not immediately clear whether the new cases, known as “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the CDC, were related to the Biogen outbreak, or were new.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
