The Massachusetts Department of Public Health added five new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, to its tally of positive test results.

The additional cases bring the total in Massachusetts to 13. That includes one case that was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 12 others that have been confirmed by the state lab and are awaiting further confirmation by the CDC.

A DPH spokeswoman did not immediately return an email about the genesis of the new cases.