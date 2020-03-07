• The likely source of every Massachusetts case has been identified, meaning the state is not experiencing “community transmission” of Covid-19. All those infected are recovering at home.

• Earlier, eight Massachusetts residents had tested positive for Covid-19. Seven of those tests, performed by the state laboratory, are awaiting confirmation from the CDC. The eighth has been confirmed.

• The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday added five new cases of COVID-19 to its tally of positive test results in the state.

• Saying the risk to Massachusetts residents remains low, public health authorities are currently not recommending the cancellation of mass gatherings such as the Boston Marathon.

Advertisement

• Five of the Massachusetts residents who tested positive had attended a leadership meeting in Boston last week held by Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen.

• Three additional Biogen employees who live out of state have also been infected, as has an Indiana resident who wasn’t at the meeting but had contact with attendees.

• Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have set up temporary testing facilities for Biogen employees who have symptoms. The hospitals will contact those who are eligible for testing.

• Testing remains limited. Only the state laboratory is able to perform the tests and can do 40 to 50 a day.

• People who have symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- are urged to stay home and contact their physician by phone.

• Biogen has instructed all employees who attended the meeting, and their relatives who had close contact, to self-quarantine. It has closed its Cambridge offices to all but “essential personnel” and told thousands of employees in Cambridge, North Carolina, and Switzerland to work from home.

• Eleven town officials in Norwood, including the town manager, are self-quarantining for 14 days after attending a private gathering with a town resident who tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

• Wellesley closed two public schools for cleaning after the parent of two students, a Biogen employee, tested positive.

For information:

https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Boston Mayor’s Health Line: 1-800-847-0710 or (617) 534-5050





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer