fb-pixel

Coronavirus resources

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday added five new cases of COVID-19 to its tally of positive test results in the state.

Earlier, eight Massachusetts residents had tested positive for Covid-19. Seven of those tests, performed by the state laboratory, are awaiting confirmation from the CDC. The eighth has been confirmed.

The likely source of every Massachusetts case has been identified, meaning the state is not experiencing “community transmission” of Covid-19. All those infected are recovering at home.

Saying the risk to Massachusetts residents remains low, public health authorities are currently not recommending the cancellation of mass gatherings such as the Boston Marathon.

Advertisement

Five of the Massachusetts residents who tested positive had attended a leadership meeting in Boston last week held by Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen.

• Three additional Biogen employees who live out of state have also been infected, as has an Indiana resident who wasn’t at the meeting but had contact with attendees.

• Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have set up temporary testing facilities for Biogen employees who have symptoms. The hospitals will contact those who are eligible for testing.

• Testing remains limited. Only the state laboratory is able to perform the tests and can do 40 to 50 a day.

• People who have symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- are urged to stay home and contact their physician by phone.

• Biogen has instructed all employees who attended the meeting, and their relatives who had close contact, to self-quarantine. It has closed its Cambridge offices to all but “essential personnel” and told thousands of employees in Cambridge, North Carolina, and Switzerland to work from home.

• Eleven town officials in Norwood, including the town manager, are self-quarantining for 14 days after attending a private gathering with a town resident who tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

• Wellesley closed two public schools for cleaning after the parent of two students, a Biogen employee, tested positive.

For information:

https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Boston Mayor’s Health Line: 1-800-847-0710 or (617) 534-5050


Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer